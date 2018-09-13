17,000 Barstools and Chairs Sold at HomeGoods, TJ Maxx and Marshall's Recalled for 'Fall Hazard'

HomeGoods, TJ Maxx and Marshall’s have recalled two styles of barstools sold in their store.

On September 11, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the voluntary recall of nearly 16,000 units of their Jimco Bistro Chair. According to the recall warning, the hazard comes because “the chair’s seat can break, posing a fall hazard.”

The furniture company received five reports of the product breaking, including one incident involving a bruised wrist and another involving a cut to the leg.

According to the website, TJ Maxx and Marshalls sold the chairs individually for about $20 between January 2018 and June 2018, while HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post sold the chairs in a $130 set (two chairs and a table) during those same months.

Customers who purchased these products should stop using the chairs “immediately” and contact their store or Jimco for instructions on how to return them for a “full refund of the purchase price,” the Commission states.

On September 6, another set of barstools sold in HomeGoods, TJ Maxx and Marshall’s was recalled for a similar reason. The product safety commission announced that about 1,100 TJX swiveled barstools posed a “fall hazard” because “the wood joints on the barstool can break.”

According to the website, TJX has received four reports of broken stools, including three with reported injuries. The commission says the stores sold the barstools between September 2017 and December 2017 for between $100 and $130, and customers who purchased them are eligible for a full refund.