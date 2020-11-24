HomeGoods to Launch Online Shopping Late Next Year — And Our Credit Cards Aren't Ready

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The retailer joins other TJX-owned brands with e-commerce shops like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here!

HomeGoods, the popular brick-and-mortar décor destination known for its huge selection of affordable (and occasionally offbeat) finds, is getting an online store.

The cult-favorite store — which even has its fair share of celebrity superfans — has always leaned into the idea of the thrill of the in-person hunt being part of its appeal. Now, however, it seems they're focussing on convenience, especially as shoppers continue to order goods from home amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We believe that current HomeGoods customers and new customers alike will love having the opportunity to shop our unique selection, great brands, and incredible values not just in-store, but also from anywhere, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.," the brand noted in a statement provided to PEOPLE, "We look forward to bringing our treasure hunt experience online and hope our customers will enjoy this new way to 'Go Finding.'"

While several other brands under the TJX Companies, Inc. umbrella, including T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, already have e-commerce shops, the current HomeGoods site only offers a store locator, reward information, customer service details and a blog.

Ernie Herrman, CEO and president of The TJX Companies, Inc., first announced the news in a press release about the company's earnings on Nov. 18.

"To both leverage our strength in the home category and capitalize on our market share growth opportunities, we are pleased to share that we plan to rollout e-commerce on HomeGoods.com later next year," Herrman wrote.

Marshalls is the most recent brand to launch an online platform, allowing customers to shop designer finds starting in September 2019.

Back in March, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra all made the decision to close all of its brick-and-mortar stores across the U.S. and shut down e-commerce operations as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic escalated and some companies shifted to shipping only essential goods.

Two months later, as some areas around the country began to gradually reopen, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra websites re-opened for online orders at the start of May.

The online stores limited the number of orders accepted each day as an attempt to keep employees safe, according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"As we note on each of these sites, due to the additional health and wellness practices we have introduced to our online fulfillment center, our customers may experience delays in the processing and shipping of their orders," a TJX spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time.