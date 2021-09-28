The cult-favorite brick-and-mortar store is officially shoppable from the comfort of your couch

HomeGoods Has Finally Launched an Online Store — and It's Full of Chic and Affordable Finds!

HomeGoods is sharing some long-awaited news for fans of shopping from the couch — the brand has officially launched its first online store!

Starting Tuesday, shoppers will be able to browse HomeGoods' extensive collection of affordable decor, furniture and more on HomeGoods.com. Just like in its physical locations, shoppers can sift through hundreds of products, and check out a cart full of treasures without breaking the bank.

The cult-favorite brand — which even has its fair share of celebrity superfans — has historically leaned into the lure of its store experience and the thrill of the in-person hunt. Now, they're focussing on convenience, especially as shoppers continue to order goods from home amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are excited to expand HomeGoods' digital footprint so customers can shop whenever they'd like," said Mark DeOliveira, the President of TJX Digital US, Homegoods' parent company, in a press release. "HomeGoods.com will provide a complementary experience to our stores, allowing shoppers to pair in-store purchases with online finds to bring their vision to life."

John Ricciuti, the President of HomeGoods agreed: "We are thrilled to bring a second way for our passionate shoppers to discover and shop an assortment they know and love. We hope our customers find the same excitement shopping HomeGoods online as they do exploring the aisles of our stores."

The online store will launch with a number of categories to choose from, including bedding, bath, decorative pillows, kitchen goods, seasonal décor, pet and storage/organization. More categories will be in the future, including a holiday section for the upcoming season.

Purchases made online can be returned either via mail, or at one of the 820 HomeGoods store locations nationwide.

Two years ago, HomeGoods's sister store, Marshalls, opened its first-ever online store amid plenty of excitement. TJX also owns TJMaxx, Sierra and HomeSense.