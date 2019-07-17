The Home Where Charles Manson's Cult Followers Killed 2 People Is for Sale

The California home where Charles Manson‘s cult followers brutally slaughtered two people is for sale.

The listing on Redfin makes no note of the horrific 1969 murders of grocery executive Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary, but instead describes the property as a “classic 1920’s Los Feliz gated single story home” with “breathtaking” views of the Silver Lake hills.

The home, which is located at 3311 Waverly Drive, boasts two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with an asking price of $1,988,800. It also includes a pool.

The home was built in 1922, according to the listing, and was last sold in 1998.

Leno and Rosemary were discovered inside the home. Both were stabbed multiple times on August 10, 1969.

Their murders took place just one night after Manson’s followers entered the Los Angeles home of film director Roman Polanski and savagely stabbed his pregnant wife, actress Sharon Tate, and shot and stabbed four others.

In total, Manson and his followers were convicted of nine killings. Even today, almost 50 years later, the murders still shock — and some believe the cult was responsible for even more killings.

Tate’s sister Debra Tate is one of those people, citing several unsolved stabbing murders she believes Manson is responsible for, as she previously told PEOPLE, “We are just scraping the surface.”

Tate believes additional bodies may be buried at Barker Ranch, where the Manson family lived before their arrests in the fall of 1969.

Speaking about the unsolved stabbing murders, she told PEOPLE, “There was nobody else at that time — other than the Zodiac Killer — who was prevalent at wielding a knife like these people.”

One of the stabbing victims was 19-year-old Reet Jurvetson, who was found on November 16, 1969 in dense brush off L.A.’s Mulholland Drive. The knife attack and where her body was dumped — about five miles away from Polanski’s — fueled speculation that the Manson family was involved.

Tate, who has spent a lifetime attending parole hearings of Manson and his followers and fighting against their release, hoped that the release of hours of audio recordings between Manson henchman Charles “Tex” Watson and his former attorney in 1969 would shed light on the unsolved murders. But the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has not released the tapes.

“We might be able to rule in [additional murders] if we got our hands on those tapes,” Tate said.

However, Manson family follower Bruce Davis’ attorney Michael Beckman says the tapes are likely not incriminating.

“They haven’t used it to prosecute anybody because there’s nothing on them,” he says.

Despite this, Tate, a victims’ advocate, hopes to one day find answers.

“All of [the possible victims] have family members in various walks of life that are in a state of torture, absolute torture,” to find answers, she said.

Manson died in 2017 at the age of 83 of natural causes. He was serving nine life sentences in California’s Corcoran State Prison.