Erin Napier Undergoes Throat Surgery, Thanks 'Old Friend' for Looking After Her

Erin Napier is on the mend after undergoing a throat surgery.

On Sunday, the HGTV star, 36, shared a selfie in her hospital bed alongside her family friend Rodney, who works in the cafeteria at the hospital's on Instagram.

"Staying tonight in the hospital after a throat procedure, and feeling so cared for by an old friend," Napier shared.

The Home Town host — who shares daughters Helen, 4, and Mae, 12 months, with husband and costar Ben — detailed her family's connection to Rodney in the heartfelt post.

Erin Napier attends Build Series to discuss the new season of "Home Town" at Build Studio Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

"My daddy started the physical therapy program at our community hospital in 1975, then my brother followed in his footsteps and was a doctor of PT in the same department for 15 years," she explained. "Rodney has worked at this hospital since I was a little girl coming to visit daddy. He and my brother became buddies, too."

Napier also thanked Rodney for his care over the years whenever she visited the hospital.

"Through every one of my family's illnesses, tragedies and childbirths that have walked through these doors, Rodney was the man in the cafeteria that made you feel like family, who asked how everyone was and remembered them each by name," she recalled. "I've never been so happy to see him as I was tonight, expecting a bowl of chicken noodle soup but getting a needed visit with an old friend too."

The designer also received support from fellow HGTV star Drew Scott who posted a two heart emojis in the comment section.

HGTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Erin has endured her share of health trials over the years. She suffered from severe stomach pains for years before a surgery revealed her appendix had been repeatedly bursting and healing itself leaving her organs wrapped in scar tissue. Another procedure successfully removed it. Despite fears that the damage would prevent her from having children, she and Ben have welcomed two little girls.

Earlier this month, Ben shared a sweet snap of his wife hugging their daughters in honor of Mother's Day.

"We do every single thing together in this life, but they will never argue and fight over hugs from me," he captioned the photo. "Happy Mother's Day, @erinapier. You're one of the best."

"Our babies," she responded in the comment section.

In April, the couple premiered their new series Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE in which they take all that they've learned from revitalizing their native Laurel, Mississippi, over the years, as well as the small community of Wetumpka, Alabama, and apply their expertise to six more American towns in need of a boost with the help of a slew of HGTV stars.

Ben Napier and Erin Napier visit People Now on January 08, 2020 in New York City. Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty

"Y'all this is so big, HGTV is back helping more small towns," Erin said.

"For the first time ever, six communities across America are getting a kickstart with the help of HGTV's renovation and design experts," Ben added.