The HGTV star shared adorable photos of her daughters, along with life updates after Easter: “It’s been busy!”

Home Town's Erin Napier Says She Gave Up Social Media for Lent: 'Life in the Last 40 Days'

Erin Napier put her social media on pause for 40 days.

On Monday, the Home Town star revealed that she took a break from social media for Lent and shared an update on what she and her family have been up to in the weeks preceding Easter.

"Country life in the last 40 days," she wrote in an Instagram post. "We didn't use social media for Lent! Our friend Laura posted everything for us!"

Erin Napier Credit: Erin Napier/Instagram

Her reintroduction to the platform featured adorable photos of her daughter Helen, 4, including one of her holding up a stuffed bunny and another of her bare feet after playing outside. She also included a sweet photo of her younger daughter Mae, 11 months, peering through the window at the family's fluffy new puppy.

The HGTV star has often spoken out in the past about the sometimes-negative effects of social media and called out online bullies on Instagram.

"Let's talk about something. There has been some extra rudeness happening in the comments for the last week or so," she wrote on her Instagram Story in February.

"If you feel like you're the kind of person who could leave your unsolicited rude opinion laying around on social media, go ahead and unfollow me so I don't have to do it for you," she added. "We aren't a good fit, you see. It's you, not me."

Erin Napier Credit: Erin Napier/Instagram

She also touched on the same topic in March of 2020 in response to comments from trolls. Erin said her page isn't a place to "be mean and critical" and those that have disrespectful opinions, "feel free to tap that unfollow button."

"Instagram is my cozy place," she wrote. "A photo journal of the moments I don't mind sharing because maybe it will make someone feel like there are other people like them in the world, or maybe it will give you courage to be distinctly YOU in a world that values perfection over personal. It's a place to show our work, or sometimes it's just because I want to remember a moment and this is a simple and concise way to catalog moments."

Erin Napier Credit: Erin Napier/Instagram

Despite the 40 days off of social media, in Monday's Instagram post Erin said "it's been busy! we are tired! and thankful!"

erin napier Credit: Erin Napier/Instagram

Erin shared another exciting update in the post: "We finished the country house!" In a December PEOPLE cover story, Ben and Erin revealed that they purchased a second home they planned on renovating — a project featured on the sixth season of their show.

"We are doing a house for ourselves! That is something very different," Erin told PEOPLE.