Home Town’s Erin Napier Releasing 20 New Candles Based on ‘Special Memories’ from Her Life

Five of the new scents are currently available: Portside, The Old City, Saturday Morning, Savannah and Summer School

Erin Napier is inviting fans into her life in a new way — through the power of scent!

The decorator, 34, who stars with her woodworker husband, Ben, 36 on HGTV’s Home Town, recently announced that she will be launching a collection of 20 new candles, each with a scent based on a specific special memory throughout her lifetime.

“So I’ve been keeping a secret!” Erin revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday.” I’ve been developing 20 new candle scents launching this year and next, and the first 5 new scents for spring and summer are here.”

“They’re all based on fragrances and the specific memories I have attached to them,” she continued. “Some from college, some from cities we love, one from my parents’ home at the beach. All, special memories. None of them are generic scents you’ve smelled before, each inspired by fragrances that have lived in my medicine cabinet or that I discovered on travels.”

The nostalgia-inspired candles are being sold in-store and online at the Laurel Mercantile Co. — the Napiers' store in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, which will be familiar to fans of their show. The store was originally built in 1901 but shut its doors in the 1930s, remaining closed until the Napiers and their friends revitalized it in 2016. It now sells local wares, including Ben’s handmade, reclaimed furniture.

The five new scents currently available are Portside, The Old City, Saturday Morning, Savannah and Summer School. Each will be available in three sizes: 4 ounces for $12, 11 ounces for $26 and 16 ounces for $36. Currently, only the 11-ounce candles are available, though the website indicates that the other sizes will be available soon.

According to the website, Portside’s main notes are saltwater and coconut, and the scent was inspired by “summer days spent with tangled wind-whipped hair, salty skin, cold sunscreen, and warm sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico,” Erin explains on the website.

The Old City is described as smelling of Spanish moss and salty air, and was inspired by a vacation spot from Erin’s childhood. “St. Augustine, Florida, America's oldest city, held so much mystery in my childhood: the coquina shell homes, its Spanish moss draped live oaks, the cobblestone streets, the smell of the salty air blowing in from the Matanzas River,” she says.

Saturday Morning has main notes of berry and citrus notes, and Erin describes the scent as “Saturday morning brunch with grapefruit mimosas and wild blackberry cobbler.”

Savannah’s main notes are orange and cucumber, and the fragrance was inspired by some of Erin’s summer trips to the seaside Georgia city — specifically, visiting a small shop that “sells vintage silverware and table linens” and “smells like the word ‘sparkling,’" Erin says.

And finally, Summer School smells of poolside pineapple — the same scent as one of Erin’s college apartments. “Mine and Mallorie's college apartment the summer I took pottery classes had a scent: it was pineapple and sunshine and when I smell this fragrance, it takes me back to that summer when I was 21 and on Saturday mornings we made donuts and went shopping for antiques,” she explains.

Each candle has a burn time of at least 50 hours, and is made with a non-toxic soy wax blend. All ingredients and materials are sourced from the U.S.

Erin and Ben are PEOPLE’s current cover stars. In this week's issue they discuss their businesses, love story, family and how their lives have changed since finding HGTV fame.

“We never expected this,” said Erin in the cover story. “Getting a TV show never even crossed our minds.”

After being discovered by a network producer as newlyweds, the college sweethearts are now parents to 2-year-old daughter Helen, command a growing home-improvement empire, including their series Home Town (now in its fourth season), plus the spinoff Home Town Takeover, two retail stores, a book and a furniture line.

They’re also still very much in love after 16 years together, and 11 years of marriage.

“Every day he’s up before me, and he writes me a letter,” Erin says. “It’s a short one, but it’s a letter. And since I don’t do coffee, I drink Coke, he’s got one waiting.”

For Ben, going the extra mile for his wife of 11 years and business partner has always felt natural. “Erin is my dream girl,” he tells PEOPLE. “Why would I not continue to court her and win her over every day? That’s always my goal.”