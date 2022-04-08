Home Town's Adam Trest Lists His 1948 Mississippi House for $500,000 — See Inside!

Adam Trest collaborated with Erin Napier to create her children’s book The Lantern House which will be released in May 2022

Adam Trest is saying goodbye to his Mississippi home!

The artist and friend of Erin Napier, who is regularly featured on her HGTV show Home Town and the illustrated her upcoming children's book is selling his in Laurel, Mississippi, PEOPLE can confirm.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 1948 home, which is more than 5,000 square feet and has three bedrooms and three and half bathrooms, is the market for $544,000, listed by Courtney Edwards of Red Fox Realty.

The Lantern House Credit: Courtney Edwards/Red Fox Realty

The single-story house features an atrium, studio space and multiple fireplaces in addition to a spacious primary suite with a spa-like bathroom.

The new owner will also have the space to garden and enjoy outdoor entertaining on the 2-acre lot.

While announcing her upcoming book The Lantern House in 2021, Erin told PEOPLE about how she and Trest were inspired by their daughters to create the story.

The Lantern House Credit: Courtney Edwards/Red Fox Realty

"Adam and both live in old houses and we both have two little girls," she shared at the time. "We just thought it would be wonderful if we wrote a book for our girls and that's where it began."

The Lantern House Credit: Courtney Edwards/Red Fox Realty

The Lantern House – which will be released on May 24 — is told from the perspective of a house as it watches its occupants change and grow, start families, and move away over the years, each leaving a unique mark on the home — both physical and emotional.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The house is the narrator and it's a watcher, a keeper and a guardian of the families that live there," she explained.

lantern house

The titular "lantern house" is an amalgamation of the many homes Erin, her husband and co-star Ben, and at times Adam, have helped to renovate in Laurel. The name is meant to evoke the image of a house viewed from the outside at night with all the windows aglow.