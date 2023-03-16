'Home Town Takeover' Season 2 Surprises Colorado Locals with Big Renovation — And Calls On HGTV Stars to Help

Home Town Takeover is giving Fort Morgan, Colorado, the ultimate makeover!

In season 2 of the hit HGTV series, Erin and Ben Napier team up with Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs to help restore the Colorado destination's natural small-town charm. In the exclusive clip above from the season premiere, which airs on Sunday, April 23, the home experts surprise locals with the big news.

"Today is the big day," Ben says as the camera pans over townspeople lining up to see the HGTV stars. "We are about to tell Fort Morgan that they're getting a Home Town Takeover."

After the four make their way on stage, Dave addresses the crowd: "The goal of Home Town Takeover is to take what is already amazing about these small towns, amplify it and show that it's a great place to live and to work and to visit."

The crowd bursts into cheers when the group simultaneously says, "You're getting a Home Town Takeover!"

HGTV

The major renovation project will transform local businesses, town spaces, and individual homes in Fort Morgan, so the HGTV stars are enlisting the help of fellow home experts to get the job done.

In the season premiere of Home Town Takeover, Farmhouse Fixer's Jonathan Knight will join the team to renovate a local hero's home and spruce up the seating area at a favorite local coffee shop. Knight will be joined by Food Network star Molly Yeh, who will create an exciting addition to the coffee shop's menu.

Erik Voake/Getty

Knight and Yeh aren't the only stars to lend a helping hand; viewers can expect Ty Pennington, Jasmine Roth, Carmeon Hamilton, and more to bring their home expertise to the show.

Thanks to these helpers recruited for the upcoming season, the HGTV duos are set to complete 18 renovations in four months for Home Town Takeover, which will be shown over the span of six episodes.

By refreshing downtown businesses and updating local spots, like the bowling alley, the quartet of HGTV stars plan to instill Fort Morgan with even more town pride and make the location a hotspot for visitors by the end of the season.

HGTV

Last July, the Napiers opened up to PEOPLE about the exciting Colorado transformation and how the town differs from season one's makeover in Wetumpka, Alabama.

"It's just a really cool town, and it's so much different from Wetumpka and Laurel," Ben told PEOPLE, referring to his and Erin's hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. "But at the same time, it has all of the same problems they had."

He continues: "The town has a really fascinating history, a really diverse cultural background. And just like any small town across America, it has these really inherent charms about it. So we want to go and help them tell that story."

Season 2 of Home Town Takeover premieres Sunday, April 23, at 8 p.m. EST on HGTV.