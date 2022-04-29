Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of HGTV's "Unsellable Houses" will tackle three projects over six weeks

Home Town Kickstart Gives Winslow, Ariz. a 'Major Boost': 'Doesn't Even Look Like the Same Place'

HGTV stars aren't just standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona — they're making big changes in the whole town.

For the second episode of Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE, airing May 1, Ben and Erin Napier dispatch two of their fellow HGTV stars to the small community immortalized in the Eagles song "Take It Easy."

In a sneak peak from Sunday's episode, Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of Unsellable Houses head off to Winslow to give the community a "major boost."

"Thank you ladies for kickstartin' our hometown," one resident says to the HGTV duo in the clip. "Doesn't even look like the same place," adds another.

In the new six-part series, the Napiers are taking all that they've learned from revitalizing their native Laurel, Mississippi, over the years, as well as the small community of Wetumpka, Alabama, which they gave a major overhaul on last year's Home Town Takeover, and applying it to six more American towns in need of a helping hand.

The Napiers send teams of two or three HGTV experts to each of the communities that will get the Kickstart treatment.

Ben explains that their next stop, Winslow, is situated in Navajo county and was settled in the late 19th century, just like Laurel. He adds that it is a neighboring town to the Navajo and Hopi people.

In an interview with a town leader, he shares that there was a time when they would have thousands of cars coming through Winslow each day as it sat right on Route 66.

In 1979, Erin explains, a new highway rerouted travelers around the town, which led to the loss of steady tourism.

They've capitalized on their "rock n roll fame," Ben explains, by creating a corner honoring the Eagles song. But the mayor says that people will come to the spot to take a photo, and "that's kind of where it ends."

Davis and Lamb share that they are excited to be going to a small community being "small town girls" themselves.

The duo shares that over six weeks they are taking on three projects that will hopefully have a "significant impact on the community."

The team will work on the home of a youth mentor, a nostalgic restaurant and a public art project inspired by Route 66 and the native Hopi culture to be a new tourist destination to attract visitors.