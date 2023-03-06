Shirtless Ben Napier Has 'Home Town' Fans Swooning Over Photo Shared by His Wife Erin: 'What a Man'

The HGTV star was building easels for his wife and daughters when Erin snapped the pic

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 6, 2023 01:33 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpbFk1BpejE/. Erin Napier/Instagram; NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Photo: Erin Napier/Instagram; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Erin Napier can't help but swoon over her husband Ben — and apparently, neither can their fans!

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Erin showed off her husband hard at work as he built easels for her and their two daughters, Helen, 5, and Mae, 20 months.

"While we napped @scotsman.co built us girls travel easels 🎨 😍," Erin captioned the photo of her husband working shirtless, which caught the attention of many fans.

"Ahem… shirtless 😎 that needs to be added in the caption. Ben is SHIRTLESS 🙌🏻💪🏻🤩," one user wrote. Another added, "I don't think I'm speaking out of turn; all of us would love a little Ben in our lives. 😉"

Meanwhile, a different commenter quoted En Vogue and Salt-N-Pepa's hit song: "What a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty good man 🎶🎶"

This is not the first time Erin's gushed over Ben on social media.

Last Thursday, the Home Town designer showed off the progress on their home gym that Ben has been building in their barn. In the sweet photo, Ben takes a break to read something as Mae lies down on top of him, and Helen hangs out on an exercise ball nearby.

"Somehow despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, @scotsman.co has been building a gym in the barn and lost many lbs. and holy smokes what a babe with good blood pressure 😄," Erin captioned the post.

Erin Napier Shows Husband Ben's Sweet Moments with Daughters Helen and Mae
John Shearer/Getty, Erin Napier/instagram

While the carpenter has been busy getting the gym ready in their newly completed Mississippi country house, Erin has been working on a project herself — her new book, HEIRLOOM ROOMS, which will be released in October.

On February 7, PEOPLE revealed the exciting news and cover art for the collection of essays that celebrate how the imperfections of a home make it beautiful.

"I've become bored of the photos of perfectly styled and staged interiors you see so much of in the online world and wanted to create a book celebrating the imperfection of our houses," the HGTV host told PEOPLE. "How perfect and clever can our houses be seems to be the refrain of social media. But what about the life lived in those rooms?"

She continued: "The styling can be an outward reflection of who we are and what we love—but really, our houses are the backdrops of our lives and celebrations and failures, of growing families."

