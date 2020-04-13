Erin Napier has a hidden talent!

In a clip from Monday night’s episode of her HGTV series Home Town, Erin, 34, revisits her love for music when she sings at a coffee shop open mic in her hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.

“I haven’t done an open mic night since I was in college,” the renovation star recalls of the special moment alongside her husband and co-star Ben, 36.

But the designer doesn’t just take the stage for herself.

“This is just for fun and a way for me to drag Mike and Glenn out to meet some people,” she explains of her latest clients, whom the Napiers are helping get settled in the neighborhood and meet the locals.

“Mike is musical. He plays guitar, he collects guitars, he loves guitars,” Erin explains of the Alabama native.

Erin performs a rendition of “Amazing Grace” as Mike plays the guitar behind her, leaving the crowd — Ben included — extremely impressed.

“When I started dating Erin and fell in love with her, I had no idea she was talented,” Ben says in a confessional.

But Erin remains humble about her musical abilities, telling her husband, “Quit bragging!”

“Why? I’m married to you, I’m allowed to brag on you,” Ben responds. “The world would be a lot better place if people would brag on people more.”

A humble Erin continues to downplay her talents.

“I used to be musical, now I’m rusty,” she insists. “I did it cause i thought it would be fun to drag Mike into it.”

Late last month, Erin revealed on Instagram that she and her family may have unknowingly caught the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) when they felt ill earlier this year.

Erin said that she, her 2-year-old daughter Helen and her 64-year-old mother all exhibited symptoms of the respiratory illness.

After initially feeling ill in January, Erin said she consulted a doctor friend about her symptoms, who recommended that she get tested for the flu.

“I tested negative for the flu that day even though I continued to run low fever off and on, about every other day, for weeks,” she wrote. “No medicine helped control my coughing, and it wasn’t a productive cough.”

On Feb. 7, Erin said doctors performed some blood work on her as her fatigue “wasn’t improving,” explaining, “They told me ‘Everything looks pretty normal. Just a viral thing, most likely.'”

“By February 20, my symptoms resolved and I’ve been fine since. Helen and my mother (64 years old) caught it and had similar symptoms. They’re both fine now,” Erin continued.

Neither Ben or Erin’s father got sick during that time, she said.

In the comments section, Erin encouraged her followers to practice social distancing and avoid going out to public places to slow the spread of coronavirus, writing, “We aren’t being asked to fight a war like our grandfathers had to do: we’re just being asked to stay home and wait. Please, if at all possible. Stay Home. And Wait.”

