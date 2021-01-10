Home Town Electrician 'Falls Off a Ladder,' Erin Napier Shares GoFundMe to Aid His Recovery

Jeffrey Stewart, an electrician on HGTV's Home Town, had a "terrible fall," according to the GoFundMe page

Erin Napier is asking her fans to contribute financially towards the recovery of Jeffrey Stewart, an electrician on Home Town who was injured after falling off a ladder.

On Friday, the HGTV personality, who stars in the home renovating series alongside husband Ben Napier, shared a link on her Instagram Story to a GoFundMe page that was started by Carrie Aguirre for Stewart's family to raise the $10,000 goal.

"This is Mr. Jeffrey, one of our dear friends and an electrician on Home Town," Erin, 35, wrote on her Instagram Story, according to Popculture. "He was badly injured in a work accident this week (not on Home Town), and he needs our help!"

According to the GoFundMe page, Stewart "had a terrible fall off of a ladder and suffered severe injuries that required him to be airlifted to FGH for surgery."

While Stewart "is doing good now," he "faces a long recovery with months of downtime from work and a stack of medical bills to pay," Aguirre said, adding, "I'm asking for any help you can provide this family. If you know the Stewart's you know how kind, generous, and loving they are. Let's show them an outpouring of support during this troublesome time."

A rep for Discovery Inc., HGTV's parent company, did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Home Town follows married couple Erin, an artist turned designer, and Ben, a church minister turned woodworker, as they find and renovate homes for families in Laurel, Mississippi. The series premiered on HGTV in 2016 and recently debuted its fifth season.

In addition, the Napiers have two spinoff series: Home Town: Ben's Workshop, available now on Discovery+, and Home Town Takeover, which is set to premiere this year on HGTV. They also have two booming retail stores in Laurel (Laurel Mercantile Co. and General Store), their furniture line Scotsman Co., and a memoir Make Something Good Today.

While speaking exclusively to PEOPLE in December, Erin and Ben, who share 3-year-old daughter Helen, said that they are grateful every minute for their continued success.