This Throw Is So Soft and Cozy, 'Everyone Tries to Steal It' From People Who Own It
Fans of all things cozy, autumn, and cute know that you can truly never have enough throw blankets. One of the best multipurpose items, a good blanket can serve as your plus one for a night of binging Netflix or as added decor in any room of your home. Finding the perfect blanket to serve as your cuddly companion is no easy task, but one "soft and warm" option favored among Amazon shoppers is currently on sale.
Add the Home Soft Things throw blanket to your collection of fall home decor. Available in two sizes and multiple colors (including a "perfect for fall" dark orange), the knitted tweed throw has tied, tasseled ends. In fact, one shopper compared the quality of the knit to something you might find in a boutique.
Buy It! Home Soft Things Throw Blanket, $30 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Fans of the throw have used it to jazz up an older couch, as colorful decor on a bedspread, and even as a snuggly option that your entire family, pets included, can enjoy.
One cat owner purchased the blanket as a "stylish" option for a bedroom chair that their furry friend has claimed. "I wanted a blanket that she could sleep on, that would protect my chair, and can be easily thrown in the wash. I also wanted a blanket that looked stylish in my room. This blanket is perfect for that. It's well made, beautiful, and makes a nice statement."
As pointed out by the cat owner, the throw is easy to care for and wash. Shoppers that have cleaned their blanket reported that it washed without bleeding color or fraying. "This [throw] is perfect...The weave is thick on this, but so very soft. I've washed it, and there's no pilling or fuzzing, even on the tassels," another reviewer shared.
An additional shopper called the throw "absolutely gorgeous," writing, "It goes well with my fall pillows and other fall decor. It looks beautiful on our dark brown leather couch. In addition to its beauty, this throw is unbelievably soft and warm."
The Home Soft Things blanket is so beloved, in fact, that one person is having a hard time keeping the blanket in their home. "This throw is awesome. I've purchased two different colors. Everyone tries to steal it. They are super soft and huge...The weight is perfect for year-round use."
Buy It! Home Soft Things Throw Blanket, $33.80 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
- This Throw Is So Soft and Cozy, 'Everyone Tries to Steal It' From People Who Own It
- Ulta's Fall Haul Sale Has Arrived, and These Are the Deals You Won't Want to Miss
- There's a Secret Way to Get Lululemon, Free People, and More Popular Brands for Less
- The Stylish KN95 Masks That Rihanna, Hilary Duff, and Bella Hadid Wear Are So Good, They've Sold Out 16 Times