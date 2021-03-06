10 Home Office Storage Solutions Under $30 on Amazon to Upgrade Your Work Space

This space-saving mesh desk organizer has five upright compartments, a letter tray, and a drawer with three sections. It comes in both black and silver, so you can match the organizer to your computer or monitor. All together, this storage system measures 13.25 inches long, 13 inches wide, and 9 inches tall.

"I bought this product to help organize the odds and ends I have on my desk," one reviewer wrote. "It was quick and easy to assemble, the mesh is very sturdy considering its thickness, and once assembled, the product is stable and functional."

Buy It! SimpleHouseware Mesh Desk Organizer, $24.97; amazon.com