10 Home Office Storage Solutions Under $30 on Amazon to Upgrade Your Work Space

This month marks the anniversary of working from home for many people. And if you weren't expecting WFH life to last more than a few weeks, you may be working out of a disorganized home office. That's why we found the 10 best home office storage solutions under $30 to shop on Amazon.
From mesh desk organizers to storage bins to over-the-door file organizers, everything you need to upgrade your office won't break the bank. Keep scrolling to check out all 10 affordable home office organization ideas.
This space-saving mesh desk organizer has five upright compartments, a letter tray, and a drawer with three sections. It comes in both black and silver, so you can match the organizer to your computer or monitor. All together, this storage system measures 13.25 inches long, 13 inches wide, and 9 inches tall.
"I bought this product to help organize the odds and ends I have on my desk," one reviewer wrote. "It was quick and easy to assemble, the mesh is very sturdy considering its thickness, and once assembled, the product is stable and functional."
Buy It! SimpleHouseware Mesh Desk Organizer, $24.97; amazon.com
Another mesh option, this organizer has nine slanted compartments intended for pens or other office supplies, a small tray, and a drawer. It has non-slip rubber feet to prevent it from scratching your desk, and it's made from durable metal. The organizer is 10.5 inches long, 5.9 inches wide, and 10.1 inches long.
Buy It! Marbrasse Mesh Desk Pen Organizer with Drawer, $22.49 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
For an entire desk revamp, check out this five-piece organizer set. It comes with a pencil cup, a letter sorter, a letter tray, a hanging file organizer, and a sticky note holder. You can purchase this set in black, rose gold, silver, or white to blend in with your home office decor.
"The color was everything I wanted," said a reviewer who purchased the set in rose gold. "It's so easy to organize everything and make your desk look chic at the same time."
Buy It! Sorbus 5-Piece Desk Organizer Set, $23.99; amazon.com
A desktop bookshelf is an easy way to display books and knickknacks. This one comes in white, beige, dark gray, brown, black, and antique brown, and you can customize the layout to your exact needs. It's made from wear-resistant and durable melamine boards.
Buy It! PAG Adjustable Desktop Bookshelf, $25.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
If you're drowning in files, consider purchasing a partitioned linen storage box. This one comes in four colors — charcoal, cream, light gray, and navy — and it's 12 inches long, 15 inches wide, and 10 inches tall. It also has a convenient lid and a designated spot for a label.
"Love this file box," a reviewer shared. "The size is perfect and worked with regular hanging file folders. It blends in with the decor of my home well. It is light and easy to pull out and maneuver around. Very sturdy and feels like a good quality product that will last a long time."
Buy It! Internet's Best Collapsible File Box Storage Organizer with Lid, $25.96; amazon.com
Between your phone, smartwatch, headphones, and tablet, it's easy to find yourself wrapped up in cords. A charging station keeps all your gadgets organized, and shoppers recommend this $25 bamboo one. It has three slots for phones or tablets, an area for AirPods, and a smartwatch holder, each with a hole for the charger to come through from the base. You'll also get five charging cables with your purchase — three lightning cables, one USB cable, and one USB-C cable.
Buy It! Nexgadget Bamboo Charging Station Dock, $24.99; amazon.com
Simple storage bins can organize your belongings into helpful categories. This set of three fabric bins comes in beige, dark gray, and light gray, each with handles and spots for labels. The bins are 11.4 inches long, 8.7 inches wide, and 6.7 inches tall. If you need more space, you can opt for the larger $21 set, which includes three bins that are 15.7 inches long, 11.8 inches wide, and 8.3 inches tall.
Buy It! Ollvia Set of 3 Foldable Storage Bins, $17.99; amazon.com
If you work in multiple areas of your home, a mobile storage shelf lets you take your supplies with you while keeping them organized. This narrow three-tier storage cart is 24 inches tall, and each shelf is 17.75 inches long and 5.1 inches wide.
"I was stacking supplies on the floor every night and pulling them out in the morning, and I just can't tell you how excited I am to now have all of my supplies accessible at once," one reviewer wrote. "The wheels are big enough that they roll with ease over the short carpet. The cart is sturdy and is easily placed within reach but out of the way."
Buy It! Spacekeeper Slim 3-Tier Storage Cart, $21.99; amazon.com
Over-the-door storage is a great way to keep files and supplies off your desk. This set comes with two gray and white over-the-door organizers, each with four file pockets and two small pockets on top. They have metal hooks that connect to the door and three hooks on the bottom for hangable items, like keys or scissors.
Buy It! Jarlink 2 Pack 5-Shelf Over The Door File Organizer, $26.99; amazon.com
If you like the idea of stackable drawers but still want to be able to see your supplies, opt for these plastic storage drawers. The set comes with two 6-by-8-inch transparent gray drawers with convenient handles that make it easy to pull them out.
"These drawers are wonderful," a reviewer said. They are really sturdy and arrived in good condition. No cracks, no scratches, and they stack really well, too."
Buy It! STORi Mod Stackable Storage Drawers, $22.99; amazon.com
