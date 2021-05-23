This Top-Rated Bed Frame Just Went Viral, and Prices Start at $192

In April, user @jessmapes posted a “CheapTok” video of her bedroom furniture, all of which cost $300 or less. Her king-sized Home Life Premiere Classics Platform Bed steals the show. “I love the studded detail,” she says of its tufted headboard. She notes that the bed frame cost $300 when she bought it, but it’s currently on sale for $278 in the same size. If you’re in the market for something smaller, the full-sized version is available for just $192.