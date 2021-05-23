This Top-Rated Bed Frame Just Went Viral, and Prices Start at $192
There are plenty of affordable, high-quality bed pillows and sheets out there, but a well-priced bed frame that’s built to last is harder to find. If anyone could find one, though, it’s TikTok’s community of furniture enthusiasts — and of course, they already have.
In April, user @jessmapes posted a “CheapTok” video of her bedroom furniture, all of which cost $300 or less. Her king-sized Home Life Premiere Classics Platform Bed steals the show. “I love the studded detail,” she says of its tufted headboard. She notes that the bed frame cost $300 when she bought it, but it’s currently on sale for $278 in the same size. If you’re in the market for something smaller, the full-sized version is available for just $192.
The stunning bed frame is made of wood and upholstered with crisp off-white linen. Its sturdy slats eliminate the need for a box spring and will prevent any mattress from sagging. The headboard stands at 51 inches tall, and its button-accented quilting looks well beyond its price point.
Buy It! Home Life Premiere Classics Platform Bed, $192.24–$278.46 (orig. $216.24–$399); amazon.com
Not only did the Home Life bed frame go viral, but it’s earned more than 2,000 five-star ratings from satisfied shoppers. They say it’s far more durable than they expected, and several have called it one of the best purchases they’ve ever made through Amazon.
“This is the best bed frame I’ve ever had! It’s so chic and expensive looking,” one reviewer wrote. “I constantly have people asking where I bought it and looking completely shocked when I tell them the truth. It took me about three hours to put together (but I was also watching Netflix at the same time...oops), and it’s so sturdy and makes NO noise whatsoever.”
“I was super hesitant to purchase a bed that I hadn’t seen in person but oh my goodness, was I surprised at the quality! It’s super solid and doesn’t move, which is a blessing,” said another, who added that the bed frame is “still solid and makes no noise” after a year-and-a-half of use.
The Home Life Premiere Classics Platform Bed will make a great addition to any home, as will its under-$300 price. Grab your preferred size while it’s still on sale, and check out Amazon’s Discover Rooms feature for styling inspiration.
- This Top-Rated Bed Frame Just Went Viral, and Prices Start at $192
- Shoppers Say This $63 Oscillating Tower Fan Cools Down a Room in Under 5 Minutes
- Finally, a Pair of Flip-Flops That Podiatrists Actually Approve Of
- Amazon Just Named the Biggest Summer Fashion Trends, and We Found 30 Incredible Deals Under $50