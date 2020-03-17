20 Essentials You Should Always Have at Home (but Might Forget About)

Just in case sponges, toothpaste, and face wash didn’t make it to your cart during your last shopping trip
With our lifestyles changing daily, it can be hard to keep up with what’s important to buy right now. Even if you’ve shopped a little more than usual recently, whether on Amazon or at the grocery store, you may have forgotten about a few everyday essentials, whether it’s sponges or toothpaste. There are tons of little things we use daily that you might be running low on right now, but fortunately, Amazon is still stocked up on most of these essentials, and they can be at your door this week.
Kitchen Essentials
Running out of something in your kitchen when you need it the most can be super frustrating. Nobody wants to find themselves with a sink full of dishes but without a sponge. Here are 10 things that might be missing from your kitchen right now:
- Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges, $5.14 (orig. $9.65)
- Ziploc Sandwich Bags, $8.69 (orig. $10.21)
- Hefty Ultra Strong Tall Kitchen Trash Bags, $12.72 (orig. $14.99)
- Pacific Blue Recycled Hardwound Paper Towel Rolls, $29.72 (orig. $67.95)
- Veo Active-Probiotics All Purpose Cleaner Spray, $7.99 (orig. $8.99)
- Finish Quantum Dishwasher Detergent Tabs, $15.99
- Lysol Kitchen Pro Antibacterial Cleaner, $2.74 with Amazon Fresh (orig. $4.45)
- Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Dish Soap, 3 Pack Lavender, $11.37 (orig. $18.97)
- Melitta Super Premium Coffee Filters, Pack of 600, $13.62
- Brita Standard Replacement Filters for Pitchers, $6.58
Bathroom Essentials
How many times have you noticed your toothpaste running low, thought to yourself, “I’ll buy some later,” and never did? (Same here.) It’s always smart to have extra bathroom essentials, whether it’s toothpaste or your favorite face wash. Here are 10 things that you might want to add to your bathroom vanity and cabinets before they run out:
- Sensodyne Toothpaste for Sensitivity, 3 Pack, $17.16
- Colgate Optic White Whitening Toothpaste, 3 Pack, 11.24 (orig. $17.97)
- Presto! Mega Roll Toilet Paper, 6 Count, $7.49 with Amazon Fresh
- Boogie Wipes, Unscented Wet Wipe for Face, Hands, Body, 12 Pack, $34.44 with coupon (orig. $43.08)
- Burt’s Bees Face Cleanser for Sensitive Skin, $5.98 (orig. $9.99)
- Cetaphil Deep Cleansing Face & Body Bar, 3 Count, $7.49 with coupon (orig. $11.99)
- Clorox Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner Tablets with Bleach, $8.78 (oirg. $10.81)
- Bic Soleil Color Collection 3-Blade Disposable Razor, 8 Count, $5.56 with coupon (orig. $8.56)
- Cliganic Premium Cotton Rounds for Face, 300 Count, $6.99
- Method Daily Shower Spray, Eucalyptus Mint, 2 Pack, $14.35
