These Are the 'Softest Sheets Ever,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and They're as Little as $20

If you've determined that your bed sheets are looking a little frayed, you're likely in need of a new set. Luckily, Amazon is filled with tons of bedding to choose from, and one of its most popular sets is on sale.

The Home Ideas 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set is up to 27 percent off right now. The set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet is designed with a 15-inch deep pocket — so it can stretch to fit over even the largest of mattresses — and it's constructed with an elastic band all the way around so it stays in place. The sheets are woven out of double-brushed microfiber, making them super soft and cozy. Plus, this tightly woven material won't wrinkle or fade over time.

Shoppers can choose from a slew of colors, like pink, aqua blue, and royal blue, all of which are available in three sizes: full, queen, and king. The bed sheets are easy to take care of, too: Just toss them in the washing machine on a cold cycle and tumble dry on low.

Buy It! Home Ideas 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $21.59 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

These bed sheets are among the most popular at Amazon, having racked up over 13,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers note that they're "in love" with these bed sheets, calling them the "softest sheets ever" and "luxurious." One user enthused, "I was truly shocked when I opened them," while another added: "I can't wait to go to bed at night now and I love snuggling in my bed."

One five-star reviewer had low expectations, but after receiving the sheets, they wrote, "When I opened it up, I was blown away by the quality." They explained: "They are like any high-end luxury sheet set!" They finished off by saying, "These are perfect and you can't beat that price."

Head to Amazon to get the Home Ideas 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set while it's on sale.

