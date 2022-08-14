People.com Lifestyle Home These Are the 'Softest Sheets Ever,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and They're as Little as $20 “I can’t wait to go to bed at night now and I love snuggling in my bed” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 14, 2022 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you've determined that your bed sheets are looking a little frayed, you're likely in need of a new set. Luckily, Amazon is filled with tons of bedding to choose from, and one of its most popular sets is on sale. The Home Ideas 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set is up to 27 percent off right now. The set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet is designed with a 15-inch deep pocket — so it can stretch to fit over even the largest of mattresses — and it's constructed with an elastic band all the way around so it stays in place. The sheets are woven out of double-brushed microfiber, making them super soft and cozy. Plus, this tightly woven material won't wrinkle or fade over time. Shoppers can choose from a slew of colors, like pink, aqua blue, and royal blue, all of which are available in three sizes: full, queen, and king. The bed sheets are easy to take care of, too: Just toss them in the washing machine on a cold cycle and tumble dry on low. Amazon Buy It! Home Ideas 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $21.59 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. These bed sheets are among the most popular at Amazon, having racked up over 13,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers note that they're "in love" with these bed sheets, calling them the "softest sheets ever" and "luxurious." One user enthused, "I was truly shocked when I opened them," while another added: "I can't wait to go to bed at night now and I love snuggling in my bed." One five-star reviewer had low expectations, but after receiving the sheets, they wrote, "When I opened it up, I was blown away by the quality." They explained: "They are like any high-end luxury sheet set!" They finished off by saying, "These are perfect and you can't beat that price." Amazon Buy It! Home Ideas 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $21.59 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Head to Amazon to get the Home Ideas 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set while it's on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.