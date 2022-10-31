The Home Depot Has Built the Ultimate Fall Vacation Rental '—' See Inside!

The Home Depot has transformed a vacation home property to teach customers the latest DIY trends

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on October 31, 2022 09:11 AM
The Home Depot Has Built the Ultimate Fall Vacation Rental — See Inside! What is shown in the photograph – Before and after images of interiors from the Berkshires Home Makeover, a project achieved by The Home Depot and Vrbo Where was the image taken – A Vrbo property in Lee, Ma. When was the image taken – October 26, 2022 Who took the photograph - The Home Depot Full credit line – The Home Depot
Photo: The Home Depot

The Home Depot is getting into the vacation rental business with one very special property.

On Monday, the home improvement chain announced that it has partnered with short-term rental platform Vrbo to transform a 4,000 sq. ft rental home in Massachusetts' picturesque Berkshire mountains. The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, which sits directly on Laurel Lake, received an overhaul to its entrance, patio, kitchen, living areas and guest rooms with furnishings and décor from the retailer.

The home has been coated in Behr paint's 2023 Color of the Year "Blank Canvas" as a neutral backdrop, and accented with vintage-inspired wallpaper and lighting with contemporary furnishings. The Home Depot tapped decorating influencers like Holly and Brad Lauritzen of Our Faux Farmhouse, Fariha Nasir of Pennies for a Fortune, and Danielle Guerrero of Our Nest on Powell to bring the space to life.

The Home Depot

Outside, the home is perfect for entertaining with a lakefront patio, hot tub, and kayaks at the ready.

Guests can book the autumnal rental space starting October 31 on Vrbo.

Corinne Bentzen, general manager for The Home Depot Home, said in press release that the retailer is "excited to showcase just how impactful these easy and attainable home updates, from fresh bedding and throws to functional seating, can be for travelers and property owners."

The Home Depot

As a part of the home transformation, The Home Depot will make in-kind donations of unused furniture, décor and housewares items to nonprofit organizations including Habitat for Humanity, House2Home, Safe Haven Family Shelter and Oasis Center.

Vacation rental homes have become an increasingly popular way to travel affordably and authentically, and brands have taken notice. Earlier this month, HomeGoods announced a shoppable rental in another autumnal hotspot, New York's Hudson Valley.

The Home Depot

Celebrities are also getting in on the action. Chip and Joanna Gaines have two in-demand rentals near their hometown of Waco, Texas. And Little People Big World's Matt Roloff just revealed he'll be turning the former family home on Roloff Farms into a short-term rental, rather than sell it as he had previously announced.

Visit Vrbo online to book your stay at the Berkshires property.

