The Home Depot is getting into the vacation rental business with one very special property.

On Monday, the home improvement chain announced that it has partnered with short-term rental platform Vrbo to transform a 4,000 sq. ft rental home in Massachusetts' picturesque Berkshire mountains. The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, which sits directly on Laurel Lake, received an overhaul to its entrance, patio, kitchen, living areas and guest rooms with furnishings and décor from the retailer.

The home has been coated in Behr paint's 2023 Color of the Year "Blank Canvas" as a neutral backdrop, and accented with vintage-inspired wallpaper and lighting with contemporary furnishings. The Home Depot tapped decorating influencers like Holly and Brad Lauritzen of Our Faux Farmhouse, Fariha Nasir of Pennies for a Fortune, and Danielle Guerrero of Our Nest on Powell to bring the space to life.

Outside, the home is perfect for entertaining with a lakefront patio, hot tub, and kayaks at the ready.

Guests can book the autumnal rental space starting October 31 on Vrbo.

Corinne Bentzen, general manager for The Home Depot Home, said in press release that the retailer is "excited to showcase just how impactful these easy and attainable home updates, from fresh bedding and throws to functional seating, can be for travelers and property owners."

As a part of the home transformation, The Home Depot will make in-kind donations of unused furniture, décor and housewares items to nonprofit organizations including Habitat for Humanity, House2Home, Safe Haven Family Shelter and Oasis Center.

Vacation rental homes have become an increasingly popular way to travel affordably and authentically, and brands have taken notice. Earlier this month, HomeGoods announced a shoppable rental in another autumnal hotspot, New York's Hudson Valley.

Celebrities are also getting in on the action. Chip and Joanna Gaines have two in-demand rentals near their hometown of Waco, Texas. And Little People Big World's Matt Roloff just revealed he'll be turning the former family home on Roloff Farms into a short-term rental, rather than sell it as he had previously announced.

Visit Vrbo online to book your stay at the Berkshires property.