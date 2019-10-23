Home Depot Is Now Selling a Giant, Inflatable Fuzzy Reindeer You Never Knew You Needed

Image zoom Home Depot

While it’s only October (you probably haven’t even had a chance to wear your epic Stranger Things Halloween costume yet), it’s also the season for stocking up on new Christmas decorations — we’re talking about the ones that will turn heads on your block. From inflatable yard decor to Christmas lights synced to music, the holidays are not only the season of joy but also tacky decorations, and we’re totally here for it.

Home Depot is notorious for releasing epic inflatables for your yard every year, and some of the company’s best ones yet are finally here. While you could opt for a giant airblown Olaf in honor of Frozen 2‘s upcoming release (the kiddos would love it!), our favorite inflatable this year has to be the 11-foot reindeer that not only lights up but feels fuzzy to the touch — it’s basically like having a giant teddy bear in your yard! Even if it is a tad bit Griswold-family-inspired, we love everything about this reindeer. It would look epic in pretty much any yard, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it helped you win an award for best yard decor, especially if pair it with this traditional Santa inflatable.

Image zoom

Buy It! 11 ft. Pre-Lit Giant Airblown Inflatable Fuzzy Reindeer, $179; homedepot.com

What’s great about this inflatable and all others on Home Depot is that they come pre-lit with plenty of warm-white, LED lights that are bright enough for nighttime viewing, although the inflatables will look just as good in the daytime, too. Plus, the setup is super easy — simply place it where you want, stake it in the ground, and let it self inflate. And even though this inflatable is equipped with stuffed animal-type plush, it’s actually weather-resistant, so you won’t worry about replacing the reindeer just after one season.

If your family is the kind that has holiday decorations up and ready the day after Thanksgiving, you only have a month left to start prepping your decorations game plan, and we’re officially dubbing 2019 the year to embrace tacky inflatables. In case you feel like going full-blown Griswold family this year, there’s also an inflatable National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Station Wagon to help you really pull off the quirky aesthetic. Below, you can check out some of the best outdoor inflatable Christmas decorations on Home Depot, including more Disney favorites.

Image zoom Home Depot

Buy It! 6 ft. Pre-lit Inflatable Airblown Chimney Top Mickey and Minnie Scene, $119; homedepot.com

Image zoom Home Depot

Buy It! 6 ft. Pre-Lit Life Size Airblown Inflatable Nativity Scene, $99; homedepot.com

Image zoom Home Depot

Buy It! Peanuts 5.6 ft. Pre-lit Inflatable Airblown Snoopy and Woodstock with Mailbox Scene, $119; homedepot.com

Image zoom Home Depot

Buy It! Disney 7 ft. Pre-lit Inflatable Airblown Olaf and Sven Scene, $149; homedepot.com

Image zoom

Buy It! 14 ft. Pre-lit Inflatable Christmas Tree, $199; homedepot.com

Image zoom Home Depot

Buy It! Star Wars 8 ft. Pre-lit Inflatable Airblown AT-AT with Light String, $149; homedepot.com