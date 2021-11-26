27 Black Friday Deals That Will Save You Hundreds at The Home Depot
Transforming your home with seasonal decor is part of the holiday season, but why not give your home an even bigger glow up with The Home Depot Black Friday sale? A few new appliances, some furniture, and decoration upgrades can make all the difference when refreshing your house, and The Home Depot has brought the deals this season.
You could start your home's transformation with a statement piece like this gold antiqued classic accent mirror, this white farmhouse decorative vase, or this gorgeous Demeter Ivory Abstract Area Rug that's on sale for 55 percent off. Greenery also elevates a space, and with options like a cypress tree or a Christmas cactus, your home will feel fresh and sophisticated.
Maybe it's the shiny sleek appearance, but a new appliance, like this washer and dryer set or this electric range from Samsung, can invigorate your space. Upgrading appliances means tasks like cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry are less of a chore overall. Let's be honest, it's way more fun to be in the kitchen when you can store your ingredients in a beautiful fridge like the LG smart refrigerator that's $801 off, and watch cookies rise in a gourmet oven like the LG convection oven, on sale for under $1,000.
As an added bonus, The Home Depot is providing additional discounts when you buy two or more appliances valued at $498 or higher until December 3. For example, buying two appliances will save $50 on your total order (three saves $150; four saves $300; five saves $500; six or more saves $750).
For a living room makeover, consider furniture like a contemporary black leather sofa, a caramel wood TV stand or this stunning oak wood bookcase that can add a little whimsy to a living space. The Home Depot also carries chic outdoor furniture for a patio, including a 12-piece wicker outdoor patio set that's over $600 off. And while you're outside, you may as well spruce up the yard with this lawn mower from RYOBI, or a sleek planter like this tall black midland planter.
No matter which space you decide to update, you can upgrade your home for less with the Black Friday sale from The Home Depot. Read on for all the best deals.
Best Home Decor Deals
- Medium Ornate Arched Gold Antiqued Classic Accent Mirror, $99.88 (was $179)
- Demeter Ivory 8 ft. x 10 ft. Abstract Area Rug, $134 (orig. $299.37)
- Christmas Cactus in 4in. Red Pot Cover, 2-Pack, $26.98 (orig. $34.98)
- 3 Gal. Leyland Cypress Evergreen Shrub with Green Foliage, $34.98 (orig. $43.08)
- Silver Vine Gold Polyresin Decorative Vase, $55.15 (orig. $70.02)
- White Fiberglass Farmhouse Decorative Vase, $83.26 (orig. $95.91)
- Blue Metal Farmhouse Decorative Vase (Set of 3), $52.42 (orig. $73.38)
Best Appliance Deals
- Samsung 4-Door French Door Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, $1,998 (orig. $2,999)
- LG 6.3 cu. ft. Smart True Convection InstaView Electric Range Single Oven with Air Fry in Printproof Stainless Steel, $988.10 (orig. $1,099)
- Aria 10 Qt. Black AirFryer with Recipe Book, $97.99 (orig. $159.99)
- LG 27 in. Graphite Steel WashTower Laundry Center with 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Electric Dryer, $1,598 (orig. $2,299)
- Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Freestanding Electric Range with Rapid Boil and Self Clean in Stainless Steel, $648 (orig. $849)
- LG 26 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator w/ InstaView Door-in-Door, Glide N' Serve in PrintProof Stainless Steel, $2,398 (orig. $3,199)
Best Furniture Deals
- 69 in. Medium Oak Wood 8-shelf Standard Bookcase with Adjustable Shelves, $698.25 (orig. $931)
- Titan Pro Series Faux Leather Reclining Massage Chair, $1,499 (orig. $2,799)
- Synca Black/Modern Synthetic Leather 4D Massage Chair with Touchscreen, $2,499.99 (orig. $4,999.99)
- Lucid Comfort Collection Black Premium Adjustable Bed Base, Queen, $529 (orig. $1,299)
- Armen Living Genuine Black Leather Contemporary Sofa with Brown Wood Legs, $1,999.99 (orig. $3,932)
- Russel 91 in. Caramel Faux Leather 4-Seater Lawson Sofa with Removable Covers, $1,451.40 (orig. $1,822.36)
- Walker Edison 58 in. Caramel Wood TV Stand with 3 Drawer Fits TVs Up to 64 in. with Cable Management, $259 (orig. $378.46)
- XIZZI Ontario Lake Gray 12-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Set with Navy Blue Cushions, $2,389.99 (orig. $3,075)
Best Backyard & Garden Deals
- Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Stainless Steel with Side Burner, $199 (orig. $299)
- Traeger Ironwood 885 Wifi Pellet Grill and Smoker in Black, $1,499.95 (orig. $1,599.95)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Cordless Walk Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mower & Trimmer, $599 (orig. $728)
- Greenworks PRO 21 in. 60V Battery Cordless Push Lawn Mower, $369 (orig. $469.99)
- Makita 21 in. 18-Volt X2 (36-Volt) LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Walk Behind Self Propelled Lawn Mower Kit, $699 (orig. $849)
- Veradek Midland 30 in. Black Plastic Tall Square Planter (2-Pack), $119 (orig. $139)
- 2.25 Gal. Compacta Holly (Ilex) Evergreen Shrub, $22.98 (orig. $39.76)
