27 Black Friday Deals That Will Save You Hundreds at The Home Depot

Shop the best deals on appliances, patio decor, and more.
By Madison Yauger November 25, 2021 07:00 PM
Transforming your home with seasonal decor is part of the holiday season, but why not give your home an even bigger glow up with The Home Depot Black Friday sale? A few new appliances, some furniture, and decoration upgrades can make all the difference when refreshing your house, and The Home Depot has brought the deals this season.

You could start your home's transformation with a statement piece like this gold antiqued classic accent mirror, this white farmhouse decorative vase, or this gorgeous Demeter Ivory Abstract Area Rug that's on sale for 55 percent off. Greenery also elevates a space, and with options like a cypress tree or a Christmas cactus, your home will feel fresh and sophisticated. 

Maybe it's the shiny sleek appearance, but a new appliance, like this washer and dryer set or this electric range from Samsung, can invigorate your space. Upgrading appliances means tasks like cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry are less of a chore overall. Let's be honest, it's way more fun to be in the kitchen when you can store your ingredients in a beautiful fridge like the LG smart refrigerator that's $801 off, and watch cookies rise in a gourmet oven like the LG convection oven, on sale for under $1,000.

As an added bonus, The Home Depot is providing additional discounts when you buy two or more appliances valued at $498 or higher until December 3. For example, buying two appliances will save $50 on your total order (three saves $150; four saves $300; five saves $500; six or more saves $750). 

For a living room makeover, consider furniture like a contemporary black leather sofa, a caramel wood TV stand or this stunning oak wood bookcase that can add a little whimsy to a living space. The Home Depot also carries chic outdoor furniture for a patio, including a 12-piece wicker outdoor patio set that's over $600 off. And while you're outside, you may as well spruce up the yard with this lawn mower from RYOBI, or a sleek planter like this tall black midland planter.

No matter which space you decide to update, you can upgrade your home for less with the Black Friday sale from The Home Depot. Read on for all the best deals.

Best Home Decor Deals

Best Appliance Deals

Best Furniture Deals

Best Backyard & Garden Deals

