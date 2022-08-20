Amazon Shoppers Think 'the Best Organizer Ever' Is This Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar, and It's on Sale

It comes with three planners, plus a set of magnetic markers and an eraser

By Casey Clark
Published on August 20, 2022 12:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Bundle for Fridge
Photo: Amazon

Staying on top of your schedule can be difficult, especially if you have a big family. Keeping track of the day's to-dos is essential, and while you could set reminders on your phone, sometimes old-fashioned handwritten lists are best.

The Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Bundle from Home & Me is a 'lifesaver' of a product at Amazon, according to shoppers, that many use to keep their schedules in order. The bundle includes monthly, daily, and weekly calendar whiteboards, six fine tip dry erase markers, and a big master eraser. All of the pieces in the bundle from the markers to calendars have magnets that can be stuck onto a refrigerator for safe keeping and easy viewing.

The multi-color markers can be used to indicate for whom an appointment or activity is for, and make it easy for the family to recognize what's going on. If you forget to wipe off one day's notes or are planning ahead, no need to worry. The markers will seamlessly erase for up to 90 days after something is written so you can say goodbye to unwanted streaks and ink stains. Plus, this popular bundle is now on sale for just $19.

Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Bundle for Fridge
Amazon

Buy It! Home & Me Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Bundle, $18.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

With over 4,500 five-star ratings, shoppers praise the magnetic dry-erase calendars for helping keep things organized such as family plans and overall reminders. One five-star shopper called this bundle "the best organizer ever" while another said it's "very useful" and "very high quality."

Additionally, other shoppers appreciate its practical design and simple setup ideal for the whole family. "This calendar set is perfect. I love having monthly, weekly and daily calendars to keep everything straight. I needed something the whole family could see and use, instead of the calendar on my phone," shared one five-star reviewer. They also highlighted how convenient the magnetic markers and eraser are too, as everything "stays in one place."

So if you're looking to add some organization to your life, Be sure to add this Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Bundle to your cart while it's on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Eureka All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' by How Much Debris This Vacuum-Mop Combo Picks Up — and It's on Sale
Brilliant Evolution LED Lights 6 Pack with Remote & Batteries
Shoppers Say It Only Takes a Few Minutes to Set Up These LED Lights Under Kitchen Cabinets, and They're on Sale
American Home Collection Deluxe 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set
Amazon Shoppers Write That These Bed Sheets Are 'Beyond Comfy,' and They're on Sale Starting at $25
Iwoly Stick Vacuum
Reviewers Say This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Up There with Dyson' — and It's Marked Down to Just $80 at Amazon
HOMEIDEAS Queen Size Bed Sheets
These Are the 'Softest Sheets Ever,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and They're as Little as $20
Bissell Sale Tout
It's National Dog Month! 6 Bissell Vacuums That Are Ready to Tackle Pet Hair, All on Sale at Amazon Now
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
Shoppers Call These Amazon Best-Sellers the 'Goldilocks' of Pillows — and They're Nearly 50% Off
AMZpets Dog Toys
Pet Owners Say Their Pups Can Play with This Dog Toy Set for Hours — and They're Just $2 Apiece Right Now
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Amazon's Most Popular Handheld Vacuum Has 30,000+ Five-Star Ratings and Is on Sale Right Now
LEVOIT Air Purifier
This Customer-Loved Air Purifier with Nearly 16,000 Five-Star Ratings Provides 'Instant Relief for Allergies'
Welhome Franklin Premium | 4 Piece Bath Towel Set
The 'Wonderfully Absorbent' Towels Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Swear by Are on Sale Right Now
LUCID Premium Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
A Set of Breathable Memory Foam Pillows That Amazon Shoppers Swear by Is on Sale at Amazon
Semaxe Luxury 8-Piece Towel Set
Shoppers Think They're in a 5-Star Hotel When They Use These Towels — and They're on Sale Right Now
Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier
Shoppers Love Bringing This Air Purifier with Them on the Go — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Tower Fans Roundup
Stay Cool and Save with These Customer-Loved Tower Fans, All on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Lasko Household Tower Fan
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Blown Away' by This Powerful Tower Fan — and It's on Sale Right Now