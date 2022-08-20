Amazon Shoppers Think 'the Best Organizer Ever' Is This Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar, and It's on Sale

Staying on top of your schedule can be difficult, especially if you have a big family. Keeping track of the day's to-dos is essential, and while you could set reminders on your phone, sometimes old-fashioned handwritten lists are best.

The Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Bundle from Home & Me is a 'lifesaver' of a product at Amazon, according to shoppers, that many use to keep their schedules in order. The bundle includes monthly, daily, and weekly calendar whiteboards, six fine tip dry erase markers, and a big master eraser. All of the pieces in the bundle from the markers to calendars have magnets that can be stuck onto a refrigerator for safe keeping and easy viewing.

The multi-color markers can be used to indicate for whom an appointment or activity is for, and make it easy for the family to recognize what's going on. If you forget to wipe off one day's notes or are planning ahead, no need to worry. The markers will seamlessly erase for up to 90 days after something is written so you can say goodbye to unwanted streaks and ink stains. Plus, this popular bundle is now on sale for just $19.

With over 4,500 five-star ratings, shoppers praise the magnetic dry-erase calendars for helping keep things organized such as family plans and overall reminders. One five-star shopper called this bundle "the best organizer ever" while another said it's "very useful" and "very high quality."

Additionally, other shoppers appreciate its practical design and simple setup ideal for the whole family. "This calendar set is perfect. I love having monthly, weekly and daily calendars to keep everything straight. I needed something the whole family could see and use, instead of the calendar on my phone," shared one five-star reviewer. They also highlighted how convenient the magnetic markers and eraser are too, as everything "stays in one place."

So if you're looking to add some organization to your life, Be sure to add this Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Bundle to your cart while it's on sale.

