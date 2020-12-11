The unique listing is a loving tribute to the hit classic Christmas movie — and it's filled with plenty of nostalgic details

Home Alone -Themed Airbnb Gives Fans the Chance to Step Into the Film — Booby Traps and All!

Kevin McCallister isn’t the only one who can eat junk and watch rubbish now!

The actual Home Alone house is located in Chicago, but fans of the movie can get the unique opportunity to walk in Kevin’s 8-year-old shoes thanks to a special Airbnb listing in Dallas.

Appropriately named "The Kevin - Holiday Classic + Cheese PIZZA & Traps,” the unique listing is a loving tribute to the hit 1990 film, filled with detailed recreations of the booby-trapped home.

In addition to the cans of paint hanging from the ceiling, guests will also find a fleet of tiny toy cars on the floor — and visible from the front window is a cardboard cutout of Michael Jordan beside some decoy mannequins.

“A tribute to our favorite Christmas movie! Celebrate the holidays with your nearest and dearest in a house that feels like 1990,” Airbnb hosts Jeremy and Kelsey write in the listing.

“You and your family or friends can watch your favorite holiday movies on VHS, drink milk out of fancy glasses, play ping pong and enjoy tons of photo ops!” they added.

As a bonus, guests will also get a chance to enjoy a lovely cheese pizza —just for them — delivered to their doorstep. “Did we mention FREE Cheese Pizza delivered?” they wrote.

While Kevin may have been home alone — plus a couple of burglars — the Airbnb listing allows for up to six guests to stay in the duplex property at a time.

In addition to all of the lovely decor, the listing, which goes for just over $300 a night, also includes two bedrooms, four beds, and one bathroom.

