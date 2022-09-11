Lifestyle Home These 'Genius' Dryer Brushes Remove Tons of Trapped Lint — and a Set of 2 Is Just $9 at Amazon “The dryer is heating up like new” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 11, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you've noticed that your dryer doesn't seem to be working properly, it's probably just in need of a good cleaning. That's where some useful dryer brushes come in, designed to remove excess lint, and more importantly prevent unwanted fires. Right now, shoppers can snag the Holikme 2-Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, which is currently under $9 at Amazon. The kit comes with two brushes, each designed with a wood handle, tough stainless steel, and sturdy, thick bristles that come in handy to trap and remove stubborn lint particles. Simply reach the brush into the dryer gap or exhaust port to clean out trapped or built-up lint, then dump the debris into the trash. Thanks to the brush's extra-long length, you'll be able to reach even deeper into the dryer to capture as much lint as possible. And since the brush is lightweight (under 3 ounces!) and on the slimmer side, it can fit into openings as small as 1 inch in diameter. By removing all the excess lint, you'll discover that the dryer will operate much more efficiently — and prevent future fires from breaking out. Amazon Buy It! Holikme 2-Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $8.95 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. More than 14,000 Amazon shoppers have given this dryer vent cleaner kit a five-star rating, calling them "magic" and "genius." One user said, "I had no idea that I had so much lint stuck in my dryer vent," while another added, "Who knew that this little, unassuming brush would make such an earth-shattering difference in my life!" A third five-star reviewer explained that their dryer had not been working for months due to lint accumulation. Once they purchased it, they wrote, "I absolutely love the deep clean results I got from this brush set!" Now, they explained that "the dryer is heating up like new," and called it a "lifesaver." Head to Amazon to get the Holikme 2-Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit while it's under $9. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.