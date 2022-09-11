These 'Genius' Dryer Brushes Remove Tons of Trapped Lint — and a Set of 2 Is Just $9 at Amazon

If you've noticed that your dryer doesn't seem to be working properly, it's probably just in need of a good cleaning. That's where some useful dryer brushes come in, designed to remove excess lint, and more importantly prevent unwanted fires.

Right now, shoppers can snag the Holikme 2-Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, which is currently under $9 at Amazon. The kit comes with two brushes, each designed with a wood handle, tough stainless steel, and sturdy, thick bristles that come in handy to trap and remove stubborn lint particles. Simply reach the brush into the dryer gap or exhaust port to clean out trapped or built-up lint, then dump the debris into the trash.

Thanks to the brush's extra-long length, you'll be able to reach even deeper into the dryer to capture as much lint as possible. And since the brush is lightweight (under 3 ounces!) and on the slimmer side, it can fit into openings as small as 1 inch in diameter. By removing all the excess lint, you'll discover that the dryer will operate much more efficiently — and prevent future fires from breaking out.

More than 14,000 Amazon shoppers have given this dryer vent cleaner kit a five-star rating, calling them "magic" and "genius." One user said, "I had no idea that I had so much lint stuck in my dryer vent," while another added, "Who knew that this little, unassuming brush would make such an earth-shattering difference in my life!"

A third five-star reviewer explained that their dryer had not been working for months due to lint accumulation. Once they purchased it, they wrote, "I absolutely love the deep clean results I got from this brush set!" Now, they explained that "the dryer is heating up like new," and called it a "lifesaver."

