Amazon Shoppers Say Their Dryer Works 'Substantially Better' Thanks to This $23 Dryer Vent Cleaner

Start with the Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The brush can be extended up to 30 feet, allowing you to effortlessly pull out hunks of lint that you never would have been able to see otherwise. It's constructed out of a high-quality synthetic material that's flexible yet durable, picking up built-up lint as it spins. Use it with or without a power drill (it comes with a drill attachment to make matters a breeze), and be sure to turn the rod clockwise as you clean the vents.