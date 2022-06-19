Amazon Shoppers Say Their Dryer Works 'Substantially Better' Thanks to This $23 Dryer Vent Cleaner
If you've noticed that your dryer isn't operating as normal, you probably have to clean it. That's where a dryer vent cleaning kit comes in — one that's designed to deep clean clogged vents, and, most importantly, prevent dryer fires.
Start with the Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The brush can be extended up to 30 feet, allowing you to effortlessly pull out hunks of lint that you never would have been able to see otherwise. It's constructed out of a high-quality synthetic material that's flexible yet durable, picking up built-up lint as it spins. Use it with or without a power drill (it comes with a drill attachment to make matters a breeze), and be sure to turn the rod clockwise as you clean the vents.
By cleaning out the vent, you'll improve the dryer efficiency — leaving you with clothes that are actually dry at the end of the cycle. Plus, you'll also prevent sewer blockages and any risk of fires. As long as you periodically remove built-up lint with the cleaning kit, your dryer will function properly.
Buy It! Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $22.95 (orig. $29); amazon.com
Over 16,000 Amazon shoppers have given the dryer vent cleaner a five-star rating, and it's been ranked the number one best-seller in its category. Reviewers call the device a "genius invention" that "works wonders." One user said, "Our dryer works substantially better after cleaning with this brush," while another shared: "No more wet clothes after a single dry cycle."
A third reviewer explained that the kit "works miracles," explaining that they "cleared about a total of 2 feet worth of lint out." They also added: "My friend who was helping me was so impressed he asked to borrow the kit to clean his duct."
Head to Amazon to get the Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit while it's on sale.
