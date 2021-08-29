This $20 Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit Has Saved Shoppers 'a Fortune' on Their Electric Bills

The Holikme Dryer Vent and Chimney Cleaning Brush may look unassuming, but it's the perfect companion for clearing grime in forgotten places. Its flexible rod comes with 18 attachment pieces that extend up to 30 feet, so it can reach all the way through a dryer vent or fireplace with ease. If you've never considered the necessity of a clean dryer vent, consider this: Lint and dust buildup not only causes laundry to dry more slowly (which could raise your electric bill), but according to The Home Depot, it's a major fire hazard. A dirty chimney also presents a notable house fire risk.