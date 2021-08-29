This $20 Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit Has Saved Shoppers 'a Fortune' on Their Electric Bills
When it comes to keeping a clean home, a few problem areas immediately come to mind, be it a kitchen countertop or a carpet in need of a good shampoo. Meanwhile, other spots remain overlooked — that is, until something goes wrong and draws them to your attention. According to Amazon shoppers, one user-friendly tool is crucial to averting such crises, and it's on sale for just $20.
The Holikme Dryer Vent and Chimney Cleaning Brush may look unassuming, but it's the perfect companion for clearing grime in forgotten places. Its flexible rod comes with 18 attachment pieces that extend up to 30 feet, so it can reach all the way through a dryer vent or fireplace with ease. If you've never considered the necessity of a clean dryer vent, consider this: Lint and dust buildup not only causes laundry to dry more slowly (which could raise your electric bill), but according to The Home Depot, it's a major fire hazard. A dirty chimney also presents a notable house fire risk.
The head of this top-rated brush spans 4 inches across and features a higher concentration of bristles than other models on the market. For a more intense clean, it can even be attached to a power drill thanks to an included drill bit. It's normally priced at $29, so if you order one now, you can trust that you're getting a deal.
Buy It! Holikme Dryer Vent and Chimney Cleaning Brush, $19.95 (orig. $29); amazon.com
More than 11,000 reviewers have given the Holikme brush a five-star rating. Many note that they've stopped hiring vent and chimney cleaners after buying it.
"With this kit (plus some additional extension pieces), my husband was able to completely clean out 35 feet of dryer vent," one customer wrote. "Our dryer had been struggling to dry clothes before we used this kit, and now it's back to being fully functional. We saved hundreds of dollars over getting it professionally cleaned, and now that we have it, we can keep the vent clean and unobstructed."
"This product saves me from wasting money on a new dryer and a fortune on my electric bill," said another satisfied shopper. "Keeping your vent clean is one of the best ways to keep your dryer running efficiently. This tool absolutely did the best job."
Order the Holikme Dryer Vent and Chimney Cleaning Brush on Amazon today. With cooler weather on the horizon for many, there's no time like the present to give your home a deep clean.
