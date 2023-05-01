Bathrooms 'Sparkled Like a Showroom' After Shoppers Used This Power Scrubber — and It's Only $8

Cleaning the bathroom to banish grime and make grout look new again may be amongst the most dreaded chore, but the right cleaning device can make it more bearable. Enter the power scrubber — a portable, powerful drill accessory that allows users to eliminate stubborn dirt and stains without having to put in too much elbow grease.

The Holikme Drill Brush Set can help you scrub your bathtub, shower, baseboards, tiles, toilet, and more. The set includes three nylon brushes that won't scratch surfaces, and come in 2.5-, 3.5-, and 4-inch sizes. All you have to do is attach them to any cordless drill (like this $25 one from Black + Decker) to instantly transform it into a powerhouse scrubber that can deep clean your home in half the time. Amazon shoppers call them "very innovative" and a "game changer."

The brand offers a range of bristle strengths for surfaces like grills, cabinets, upholstery, and plastics. Prices vary depending on which set you opt for, but right now, you can snag the yellow brush set — which has a medium strength — for only $8.

Amazon

Buy It! Holikme Drill Brush Set in Yellow, $7.99 (orig. $12.98); amazon.com

Over 44,000 Amazon shoppers have given the best-selling set a five-star rating, impressed by how well the attachments work and the difference they have made to their housework tasks. The popular brushes are praised for making cleaning hassle-free by reviewers with knee, hip, and back pains.

"This brush set is everything I hoped it would be…My arthritis and hand pain have kept me from doing as much scrubbing", wrote one shopper. They added: "Hooking these brushes to my drill puts me back in charge of keeping things clean."

Another reviewer shared, "This is the greatest thing I've ever bought in my life… I'll clean my shower walls in four minutes tops — it's a total game-changer.

A third person explained that they didn't have high hopes for the brushes after grabbing the set for their new bathroom that needed a deep cleaning. "I bought these scrubbers and had low expectations. After using them, the bathroom sparkled like a showroom!" they said. "My Milwaukee drill and these scrubbers came to the rescue in a big way!

Head to Amazon to scoop up the Holikme Drill Brush Set while it's still on sale. Check out more options below.

Amazon

Buy It! Holikme Drill Brush Set in White, $8.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Holikme Drill Brush Set in Black, $9.95; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Holikme Drill Brush Set in Blue, $9.95; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Holikme Drill Brush Set in Green, 9.95; amazon.com

