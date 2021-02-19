These $10 Draft Blockers Keep Homes Warm in the Coldest Weather (and Do So Much More)

The Holikme stoppers are 37 inches wide and made from a flexible non-toxic silicone that, according to the brand, easily fits around most doors, even those leading to the outside. The stoppers can be used year-round in whatever room you choose. All you have to do to install one is trim the mold — if it's too long, that is — with some scissors and secure it around the bottom of the door. Shoppers say the whole process takes just a few minutes, and makes all of the difference during periods of intense weather. The waterproof adhesive material keeps the mold in place long term, so you won't need to replace it often.