At this luxurious property on Bourbon street, guests can get into the spirit by booking the NOLA Holiday Package, which offers a stay in a master suite with an attached living room that will be decorated with a real evergreen. Guests will also be greeted with cookies and milk upon arrival at the hotel, and receive a New Orleans–themed children’s book, as well as two all-day streetcar passes.

Book It! From $111/night (use code NOLA at checkout); pontchartrainhotel.com