Shoppers Say This Outdoor Projector Screen Brings a 'Wow Factor' to Super Bowl Parties, and It's on Sale

All it takes is a few minutes to get the party started. Just inflate the screen via its quiet air blower that'll keep your screen up throughout the evening. The projector screen comes with 16-foot down ropes to tie onto the side loops and pegs to secure it to the ground. It even comes with a removable screen that can actually be washed to remove stains or dirt. Plus, this pick has a crease-free screen that looks so smooth, so you'll never have to deal with annoying wrinkles interfering with your view.