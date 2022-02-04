Shoppers Say This Outdoor Projector Screen Brings a 'Wow Factor' to Super Bowl Parties, and It's on Sale
What's better than chowing down on nachos and playing shuffleboard during a Super Bowl watch party? Well, actually watching the game on a big screen right in the backyard. Now you can experience Super Bowl Sunday like you're tailgating at the stadium with the Holiday Styling Outdoor Inflatable Projector Screen. And you can take an additional 25 percent off with our exclusive code for this weekend only.
With Super Bowl LVI right around the corner on February 13, now's as good a time as any to start preparing for your legendary tailgate party. And this large outdoor projector screen will make your football gathering the best one yet at an unbeatable price. In fact, this discounted price is the cheapest it's ever been!
Buy It! Holiday Styling Outdoor Inflatable Projector Screen, $149.99–$187.49 with code HSPEOPLE25 (orig. $249.99–$299.99); amazon.com
The championship game can be watched on the front and back of this outdoor projector screen to accommodate more people at once. It has a solid, yet stylish frame that makes the projector look like an actual TV, except it's in your yard. And because you'll most likely be using it outside, you'll appreciate that this screen is made with a durable 600DD woven material designed to withstand everyday weathering.
All it takes is a few minutes to get the party started. Just inflate the screen via its quiet air blower that'll keep your screen up throughout the evening. The projector screen comes with 16-foot down ropes to tie onto the side loops and pegs to secure it to the ground. It even comes with a removable screen that can actually be washed to remove stains or dirt. Plus, this pick has a crease-free screen that looks so smooth, so you'll never have to deal with annoying wrinkles interfering with your view.
The portable 18-pound projector screen is available in a 16-foot option for $149.99 and a supersize 19-foot one for $187.49 thanks to an on-page $50 off coupon that stacks with our exclusive code that will save you 25 percent when you enter HSPEOPLE25 at checkout. Whichever size you choose, know that it'll transport you right to the front row. And after the Super Bowl is over, we're betting you'll get plenty more use out of it; shoppers love to use the projector for all sorts of gaming events as well as movie nights.
One Amazon reviewer who uses the projector screen to watch football games said it definitely delivers "a wow factor." "This screen is really an awesome find. We were pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to set up and take down," they wrote. "The size of the screen is really impressive, too…This screen made the fact that we're watching football at home instead of in a stadium a little better, and it was the centerpiece of a great night with friends."
Another shopper who uses the screen to watch movies gave it a perfect five-star rating. "This screen is the best you will find out there for the price range. I have looked for over a year and this did not disappoint. The frame is very sturdy and made of great material," they wrote. "My kids loved this and it definitely gave the wow factor! They are young so they looked so small next to it. This is a must buy if you have a little extra cash!"
Take advantage of this double discount and get the Holiday Styling inflatable screen now. This deal is expected to last through this weekend.
