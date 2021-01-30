This 16-Foot Inflatable Screen Projector Is a ‘Must-Have’ for Outdoor Movie Nights and Sporting Events
Watching the Super Bowl every year is a whole experience dedicated to food, beer, the halftime show, and of course, football. Although you can't physically cheer for your favorite team in the stadium this time around, you can still reenact the front-row treatment with a large outdoor screen projector that'll make you feel like you're watching the big game in person on February 7. And Amazon shoppers have declared the Holiday Styling Outdoor Inflatable Projector Screen a "must buy" — even after the championship game is done, you'll want to use it as a permanent upgrade to movie nights and watch parties of any kind.
Some Amazon shoppers say they went to great lengths to find a projection screen, and the results are in: this inflatable one is the "best screen out there," according to reviewers. It's racked up hundreds of positive ratings, landing it on Amazon's best-sellers list as one of the top-rated projection screens to date. And luckily, you can snag it on sale for 23 percent off this weekend, bringing the price down to just $213.
This "beast" of a projector screen can be set up in minutes thanks to the included blower that inflates it and keeps it upright for hours. Some shoppers noted that the blower is surprisingly quiet and isn't even noticeable while sport games or movies are streaming. And though the projector is sturdy on its own, it also comes with ground pegs and rope to keep it secure on especially windy days.
A key feature for any projectoris, well, the actual screen. The white screen material (a.k.a. the area the video is projected onto) easily attaches to the outer frame via hook-and-loop fastener strips, making setup super simple. The star of the show, however, is its crease-free design that promises smooth viewing every time. It's probably why one shopper called this portable projector "the best purchase" they've ever made. "this is the best purchase I have ever made." Plus, if the screen material starts to get dirty, all you have to do is remove it from the outer frame and throw it in the wash — yes, the screen is machine-washable.
"I can't believe how much I love this projector screen!" said one Amazon shopper. "The material is super durable, it literally blows itself right up, and is really sturdy. It's so easy to put the screen on because of the Velcro (great idea!) and it blows up and deflates in a matter of seconds."
"This screen is really an awesome find," said another. "This screen made the fact that we're watching football at home instead of in a stadium a little better, and it was the centerpiece of a great night with friends."
If you're ready to upgrade your game-watching experience in time for the big day (and every day after), opt for the 16-foot Holiday Styling Outdoor Inflatable Projector Screen while it's marked down on Amazon. But don't wait too long — this deal is only expected to last a few days.
