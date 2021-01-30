This 16-Foot Inflatable Screen Projector Is a ‘Must-Have’ for Outdoor Movie Nights and Sporting Events

A key feature for any projectoris, well, the actual screen. The white screen material (a.k.a. the area the video is projected onto) easily attaches to the outer frame via hook-and-loop fastener strips, making setup super simple. The star of the show, however, is its crease-free design that promises smooth viewing every time. It's probably why one shopper called this portable projector "the best purchase" they've ever made. "this is the best purchase I have ever made." Plus, if the screen material starts to get dirty, all you have to do is remove it from the outer frame and throw it in the wash — yes, the screen is machine-washable.