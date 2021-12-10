This Secret Discount Code Will Save You $15 on a 10-Pack of LED Christmas Lights
It's officially the most wonderful time of the year...and actually has been for over a week now (it starts December 1, right?). All of our fellow procrastinators know the deal and yet are just now getting their holiday decorations out of storage and heading down to their local tree purveyor to pick one out to schlep home with them.
The only problem is that the tangled knot of Christmas lights unceremoniously shoved into the back of the closet last year has lost one too many bulbs to be considered useful anymore, and you now have a whole tree and house to cover in dazzling lights. Lucky for all of us, the Amazon shopper-loved Holiday Spirit Christmas Lights are not only in-stock, but for today only, the brand's 10-pack of lights are $15 off with code 17LEDHOLIDAY.
Buy It! Holiday Spirit Christmas Lights, 10-Pack, $75 with code 17LEDHOLIDAY (orig. $90); amazon.com
Each pack contains a 17-foot long strand of 50 LED Christmas lights, which come in six different colors (red, blue, green, bright or warm white, and multi). They're great indoors on Christmas trees, framing windows, or wrapped around banisters, and they have a waterproof, sealed coating for outdoor use as well. The brand says that up to 90 total sets can be connected end-to-end, making the decorating possibilities nearly endless with these holiday lights.
Shoppers say that they appreciate that the lights are squared off at the top of each bulb as opposed to the more pointy, traditional style, as this makes the lights easier to store and less likely to break. One reviewer said that the glow they give off creates a "beautiful ambiance."
"I was looking for decorative lights for my room and these are just beautiful," that same shopper wrote. "I like the modern shape and the light they give off is the perfect warm, bright glimmer. The green wire is a good thickness too, so they're not cheaply made. Overall, definitely a great value for the money."
Save some cash while decorating your home in all the warm colors of the season with the Holiday Spirit Christmas Lights, and don't forget to enter code 17LEDHOLIDAY at checkout for $15 off the 10-pack.