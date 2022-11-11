Amazon's Secret Holiday Decor Section Is Packed with Festive Finds on Sale Before Black Friday — Up to 68% Off

There are artificial Christmas trees, ornaments, wreaths, and more

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. At Dotdash Meredith, she writes e-commerce stories with a focus on deals and sales across home, food, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on November 11, 2022 04:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Early Amazon Indoor Holiday Decor Deal Roundup
Photo: Amazon

Before the busy holiday season begins, now's a great time to get a head start on decking out your home with festive decor.

Amazon quietly dropped a holiday decor section — and it's already packed with early Black Friday deals. Right now, you can save up to 68 percent on everything from indoor wreaths and cable knit stockings to ceramic Christmas trees and artificial spruce garlands.

To help you get started, we curated a list of the best holiday decor deals happening at Amazon right now. Some of these festive finds are on sale and have a stackable coupon, meaning you can score double discounts. Our selection even includes products slashed down to their lowest prices in weeks. So be sure to pick up your favorites before these impressive deals disappear.

Best Christmas Decor Deals

Starting off with the focal point of your living space during the holidays: Yes, we're talking about a Christmas tree. If you're in the market for a gorgeous artificial one you can use for years to come, check out the National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Christmas Tree while it's 58 percent off. The 7-foot tree features full branches that are easy to bend, so you can easily position and decorate it. Customers who've awarded the tree a five-star rating call it "beautiful" and "sturdy," with one saying it "looks just like the real thing." And another noted, "It's full and holds tons of ornaments."

Early Amazon Indoor Holiday Decor Deal Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! National Tree Company 7-Foot Artificial Dunhill Fir Christmas Tree, $129.17 (orig. $309.99); amazon.com

Searching for more tree decor this year? You can snag this set of 30 glittery ornaments for as little as $21, which comes out to less than $1 for each one. They're made of durable plastic that's shatterproof, setting them apart from standard ball ornaments. A hit with shoppers, they've racked up more than 8,300 five-star ratings. Reviewers say the "elegant" ornaments look "gorgeous" on their trees.

Early Amazon Indoor Holiday Decor Deal Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Sea Team Shatterproof Clear Plastic Christmas Ball Ornaments Set of 30, $20.69 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Complete your tree decor with the Prextex Christmas Tree Lights while they're on sale for $7. The green 20-foot string has 100 twinkly lights to illuminate your tree. And don't forget to decorate the base of your tree with a skirt. We're eyeing the Tobehigher Christmas Tree Skirt that's marked down to $12. It's made of white faux fur that feels soft and plush.

Early Amazon Indoor Holiday Decor Deal Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Prextex Christmas Tree Lights, $7.19 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Early Amazon Indoor Holiday Decor Deal Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Tobehigher 48-Inch Christmas Tree Skirt, $11.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

There are also deals galore on mantel decorations, including the National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Garland. With pine cones and built-in lights, the 9-foot garland is an easy way to give your fireplace a festive upgrade. We're also eyeing the Heyhouse Cable Knit Christmas Stockings that are on sale for $16. Hang the set of four red stockings with these metal holders. Each clip features a seasonal design, including Santa Claus, a reindeer, a Christmas tree, a snowflake, and a snowman.

Early Amazon Indoor Holiday Decor Deal Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland, $44.62 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Early Amazon Indoor Holiday Decor Deal Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Heyhouse Cable Knit Christmas Stockings Set of 4, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Early Amazon Indoor Holiday Decor Deal Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Layseri Christmas Stocking Holder for Mantel Set of 5, $25.98 (orig. $29.98); amazon.com

If the wall above the mantel looks bare, decorate it with an indoor wreath like the Tiny Land Store Christmas Wreath. It's currently on sale for $23 — it's lowest price in weeks, according to Amazon. Perfect for winter, the 18-inch wreath is adorned with pine cones and bright red berries. Other places you can hang it? The back of a dining chair, a window, or any wall that could use a festive upgrade. You can also lay it flat and use it as a centerpiece for your dining table.

The holiday decor section is also overflowing with cozy finds to warm up your home, including the Arus Highlands Collection Tartan Plaid Throw Blanket. Soft to the touch, the olive green blanket has criss-crossed red and white lines — classic Christmas colors. It also features a textured weave and knotted fringes. Customers have left glowing reviews for the "comfy" and "warm" blanket, with one writing, "It's even more beautiful in person."

Keep scrolling for more standout deals to turn your home into a winter wonderland. Then head to Amazon to check out the holiday decor section.

Early Amazon Indoor Holiday Decor Deal Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Tiny Land Store Christmas Wreath, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Early Amazon Indoor Holiday Decor Deal Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Arus Highlands Collection Tartan Plaid Throw Blanket, $29.99 (orig. $36.90); amazon.com

Early Amazon Indoor Holiday Decor Deal Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Aignis Flameless Candles Set of 3, $18.39 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Early Amazon Indoor Holiday Decor Deal Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Joiedomi Store Tabletop Pre-Lit Ceramic Christmas Tree, $41.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Early Amazon Indoor Holiday Decor Deal Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Mina Victory Holiday Throw Pillow, $27.61 (orig. $89); amazon.com

