Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Debate Controversial Bathroom Habit Seen in Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

The Today with Hoda & Jenna hosts had plenty to say about the Lemme founder's photo of a bathtub

By
Published on March 30, 2023 01:13 PM
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have strong opinions about one particular bathroom habit!

In a segment on Wednesday, the co-hosts of Today with Hoda & Jenna debated the relative merits of eating in the bathtub after a photo Kourtney Kardashian posted on Instagram Monday sparked a debate.

The reality star's photo featured an elaborate spread of food, including champagne, macarons, chicken strips, potato chips and strawberries, all laid out across her bathroom floor and even on top of the toilet seat.

"Is that a definite no-no?" Kotb, 58, asked, which set off a flurry of comments from her co-host.

"I don't like the idea of eating in the bathtub or anywhere close to that area," Bush Hager, 41, said. "Guess what happens in there? The same thing that happens in my bathroom, that's a lot smaller."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added, "There are certain rooms called dining rooms, kitchens, and they were named that way, because the bathroom — one or two activities are supposed to happen there. Eating is not one of them."

Kotb, who then added that she was playing "devil's advocate," countered: "But having a nice drink in the tub is ok?"

"I don't really do that either," the Read with Jenna founder said. "I'll have some tea, maybe, yes. But eating food? Eating a burger?"

Kourtney Kardashian's Fans Criticize Her for Having These Items in Her Bathroom: 'That's Nasty'
Kourtney kardashian/instagram

The morning hosts aren't the only ones in disagreement about Kardashian's bath time meal. Comments on the Lemme founder's post were also critical.

"All that food in the bathroom," wrote one of The Kardashians star's 216 million Instagram followers, alongside two face-palm emojis.

Meanwhile, other followers didn't mince words: "Food on the toilet 😮 that's nasty," wrote one, while another said: "That bathroom scene is what nightmares are made of."

Kardashian took to her Instagram story to respond by sharing the bathtub image alongside a row of spiral eye emojis, writing, "the comments about this photo."

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian's Fans Criticize Her for Having These Items in Her Bathroom: 'That's Nasty'
Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Instagram Followers Grossed Out By Her 'Nasty' Bathtub Feast
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday June 8, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Is Supporting Hoda Kotb 'in Every Single Way Possible' — Including Sending a 'Love Letter'
Jenna Bush Hager Family Vacation
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from Fun-Filled Family Trip to Universal: 'Love Is Universal'
TODAY -- Pictured: Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, February 13, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
Jenna Bush Hager Nearly Misses 'Today' Show After Train Delay — but Makes It Thanks to Coffee and Taylor Swift
THE 126TH TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE -- Pictured: (l-r) Hoda Kotb, Al Roker -- (Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Al Roker Says' Today' Show Co-Host Hoda Kotb Will 'Be Just Fine' amid Her 'Family Health Matter'
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Says 'It's Funny' She's Not Envious of Those in Love — 'Even Though I'm Not in Love'
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Went Live on The 'Today' Show with Some Embarrassing Stories About Her Mom PLEASE LINK & CREDIT: NBC NEWS / TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter 'Sometimes Feels Sad' After Using Electronics: 'It's Like Sugar'
Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, November 11, 2022
Hoda Kotb Thanks Viewers for Support After Sharing Daughter's Health News: 'Profoundly Touched'
Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, November 11, 2022
Hoda Kotb Returns to 'Today' After 3-Year-Old Daughter Hope's ICU Stay: 'We Are Watching Her Closely'
Author and "Today Show" correspondent Jenna Bush Hager attends the Like Mother Like Daughter Health Legacy Summit at The Newseum on April 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)
Jenna Bush Hager Says Grandmother Barbara Bush Once Told Her She Looked 'Chubby' in a Bikini
Today show laundry segment
'Today' Hosts Spark Heated Debate on How Often to Wash Clothes with Strong Response from Craig Melvin 
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Sweet Message to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's Sweet Friendship: 'It's Beautiful'
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb on Friday, January 23, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Hoda Kotb's Absence from 'Today' Explained: She's 'Dealing' with a 'Family Health Matter'
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on trip with kids
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Enjoy Sunny Trip Away Together with Their Kids: Photos
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Went Live on The 'Today' Show with Some Embarrassing Stories About Her Mom PLEASE LINK & CREDIT: NBC NEWS / TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Appears on 'Today' and Reveals Her Mom 'Never Wears Underwear'