Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Debate Controversial Bathroom Habit Seen in Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have strong opinions about one particular bathroom habit!

In a segment on Wednesday, the co-hosts of Today with Hoda & Jenna debated the relative merits of eating in the bathtub after a photo Kourtney Kardashian posted on Instagram Monday sparked a debate.

The reality star's photo featured an elaborate spread of food, including champagne, macarons, chicken strips, potato chips and strawberries, all laid out across her bathroom floor and even on top of the toilet seat.

"Is that a definite no-no?" Kotb, 58, asked, which set off a flurry of comments from her co-host.

"I don't like the idea of eating in the bathtub or anywhere close to that area," Bush Hager, 41, said. "Guess what happens in there? The same thing that happens in my bathroom, that's a lot smaller."

She added, "There are certain rooms called dining rooms, kitchens, and they were named that way, because the bathroom — one or two activities are supposed to happen there. Eating is not one of them."

Kotb, who then added that she was playing "devil's advocate," countered: "But having a nice drink in the tub is ok?"

"I don't really do that either," the Read with Jenna founder said. "I'll have some tea, maybe, yes. But eating food? Eating a burger?"

Kourtney kardashian/instagram

The morning hosts aren't the only ones in disagreement about Kardashian's bath time meal. Comments on the Lemme founder's post were also critical.

"All that food in the bathroom," wrote one of The Kardashians star's 216 million Instagram followers, alongside two face-palm emojis.

Meanwhile, other followers didn't mince words: "Food on the toilet 😮 that's nasty," wrote one, while another said: "That bathroom scene is what nightmares are made of."

Kardashian took to her Instagram story to respond by sharing the bathtub image alongside a row of spiral eye emojis, writing, "the comments about this photo."