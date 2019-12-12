Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Videos of 2 Christmas Tree Lightings with Her Fiancé and Kids

Image zoom Hoda Kotb, Joel Schiffman, Hope Catherine Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Hoda Kotb is ringing in the holiday season with not one, but two Christmas tree lightings of her very own!

The Today show host, 55, gave each of her daughters a special moment to light up a mini-Christmas tree complete with ornaments and a star, and shared the fun family activity on her Instagram on Wednesday.

Kotb’s new fiancé Joel Schiffman did the honors and plugged in the lights as the couple counted down from five twice — once for 7-month-old daughter Hope Catherine, and then again for 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy.

“What’s better than one tree lighting? Two tree lightings! 🎄❤️,” the longtime television journalist wrote alongside the videos.

Earlier this week, Kotb excitedly revealed that the family had picked up the tree from a Christmas tree stand, sharing photos on Instagram of Schiffman carrying the little tree down the street with Haley on his shoulders.

“Got ours! ❤️🌲,” Kotb wrote in the caption of the pictures.

Of course, the at-home tree lightings with her daughters weren’t the first this season for Kotb.

Last week, she joined several of her Today co-hosts to cover the tree lighting at Rockefeller Center — which had a similar countdown to the one Kotb recreated for her kids. That tree, of course, was much larger than the one Kotb and Schiffman brought home, as it stands at 77 feet and is covered in 50,000 colored lights.

Kotb shared a photo from the festive event on Instagram with the caption, “No place like New York city at Christmas time❤️.”

Image zoom Hoda Kotb, Joel Schiffman Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Kotb certainly has a lot to celebrate this holiday season — she and Schiffman got engaged last month, something that the mother of two previously told PEOPLE came “right on time.”

“If someone had said to me when I was a little girl, ‘Hey Hoda, guess what your life is going to be like: When you’re 49 or 50, you’re going to meet the guy you’re going to fall in love with, and you’re going to have children at 55 and 56,’ I would have been like, ‘What?’ It just shows you, the perfect life for you, and this is for me, is exactly as it comes,” she said.

“Everything may look out of order, and it kind of feels it a little bit, but it is all right on time,” she added.