Spirit Halloween Just Released a Scary-Good Hocus Pocus Collection — and We’re Obsessed

It’s been 26 years since the release of Hocus Pocus, but the classic Halloween flick remains a must-watch every time autumn rolls back around. And last year’s 25th anniversary reunion special on Freeform, which featured original stars Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker, reminded audiences everywhere that the Disney film really is timeless.

In 2017 and 2018, Spirit Halloween brought the story of the Sanderson sisters to life with a collection of Hocus Pocus-themed home products, and as Bustle reports, they recently brought it back for 2019. But hang on to your broomsticks: In addition to reviving the original Hocus products, Spirit also introduced a few new ones this year, including a bottle stopper inspired by Binx the cat. It’s still very much the summertime, but if you’re itching to jump into Pumpkin Spice Latte season early, this spooky assortment of housewares will certainly help you get there.

Read on for our top five home picks from this year’s Hocus Pocus collection, or shop the entire collection at Spirit Halloween.

Binx Bottle Stopper

A new product for 2019, this Thackery Binx-themed bottle stopper is as intimidating as it is cute. Pop one into your favorite brew to add a seasonal touch to your wine cabinet.

Buy It! Binx Bottle Stopper, $12.99; spirithalloween.com

Sanderson Sisters Stemless Glass

No matter which Sanderson sister you most identify with, you can probably agree that your childhood self would be obsessed with this glass featuring sparkly silhouettes of all three witches. Its subtle black star pattern and 22-ounce size make it a justifiably grown-up purchase.

Buy It! Hocus Pocus Stemless Glass, $7.99; spirithalloween.com

Black Flame Candle

The Hocus Pocus legend has it that these magical candles can raise the spirits of the dead when lit on Halloween during a full moon. We can’t promise this candle will do all that, but hey, it’s only $9.99.

Buy It! Hocus Pocus Flame Candle, $9.99; spirithalloween.com

I Put a Spell on You Travel Mug

One look at this ceramic travel mug and you’ll be singing all the words to Bette Midler’s iconic musical number before you know it. There won’t be a more festive, eco-friendly way to transport your hot beverages this fall.

Buy It! I Put a Spell on You Travel Mug, $12.99; spirithalloween.com

Binx Spell Pillow

This throw pillow is emblazoned with the very words that turned Thackery Binx from teenage boy to black cat. Plus, its black base makes it versatile — if you’re concerned about spooking guests with words like “twist the bones and bend the back” on a pillow, you can simply flip it over.

Buy It! Binx Spell Pillow, $19.99; spirithalloween.com