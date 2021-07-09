The $11 Trick Amazon Shoppers Love for Keeping Their Glass Showers Streak-Free
If your shower routine includes caring for your shower itself, we suggest heading to Amazon. Shoppers have found a sleek, high-quality squeegee that keeps their glass shower doors clean and streak-free.
Made of stainless steel, the Hiware shower squeegee is designed to be durable and rust-resistant. According to the product description, the handle is comfortable to hold and easy to use thanks to its anti-slip details. In addition to cleaning shower doors without leaving any streaks, the squeegee's rubber blade doesn't make any noise when you use it. Even better, you won't have to worry about freeing up shelf space in your shower because the squeegee comes with adhesive hooks for convenient storage.
The squeegee comes in four colors: silver, black, bronze, and brass. Each color is available in three different sizes, from a 10-inch blade to a 14-inch blade, so you have plenty of options for deciding which color and size work best for your bathroom.
As the best-selling shower squeegee on Amazon, it has an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 35,500 ratings. Customers who left five-star reviews love the look and sturdiness of the squeegee. "I have been using this squeegee for over a month and am very impressed every time I use it after taking a shower," one customer wrote. "The rubber is high-quality and does a perfect job."
Shoppers say the squeegee is also great for cleaning shower floors, other surfaces throughout the bathroom, and even car windows. "I purchased this squeegee for my new walk-in shower with glass doors," another customer wrote. "I use it not only on the glass but also on the tile floor to 'sweep' the water closer to the drain."
Currently, you can save up to 55 percent on the squeegee, depending on the color and size you select, meaning now's a great time to add the handy cleaning tool to your cart. Shop it at Amazon today while it's still on major markdown.
