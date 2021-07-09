The $11 Trick Amazon Shoppers Love for Keeping Their Glass Showers Streak-Free

Made of stainless steel, the Hiware shower squeegee is designed to be durable and rust-resistant. According to the product description, the handle is comfortable to hold and easy to use thanks to its anti-slip details. In addition to cleaning shower doors without leaving any streaks, the squeegee's rubber blade doesn't make any noise when you use it. Even better, you won't have to worry about freeing up shelf space in your shower because the squeegee comes with adhesive hooks for convenient storage.