Shoppers Say This Drill Brush Makes Filthy Grout 'Sparkling White Again' — and It's on Sale for $10

One reviewer shared that the electric spin scrubber could get out construction dirt left from the original build. "The single greatest useful tool in the history of bathroom tile and shower cleaning, and I only learned about it now. Amazing isn't too far of a stretch, and life-saving is only being mild," wrote the reviewer. "About 30 minutes total, our entire walk-in shower tile walls, floor, grout, and bottom looked like a new install. I cannot praise these enough for ease of use, cleaning ability, and durability. I will never clean shower/tub/tile without these again!"