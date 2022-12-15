Historic Beverly Hills Mansion Where Bugsy Siegel Was Murdered Hits the Market for $17 Million

The California Spanish Colonial-style mansion where the 1947 murder of mobster Bugsy Siegel took place is now on the market for $17 million.

The New York native was instrumental in the creation of the Las Vegas Strip, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, leased the seven-bedroom and six-bathroom home for his mistress, Virginia Hill.

It is perched on the west end of Beverly Hills on Linden Drive, sits on a half-acre of land, and boasts more than 7,000 square feet. According to its listing agent, Myra Nourmand, it stands in pristine condition even years after it first rose to popularity.

Courtesy of Nourmand & Associates

She tells PEOPLE: "Unlike so many others of that era, it has been beautifully preserved with original details, like hand-painted tiles and iron railings, yet complemented with modern amenities including a new pool and state-of-the-art appliances."

Once inside the home, visitors are greeted with a light-filled two-story foyer that contrasts the dark interiors famous for many old Spanish dwellings of that era.

Courtesy of Nourmand & Associates

The floors still lie with their original hand-painted tile, as do the stone walls surrounding it. The ornate wraparound balcony complements the home's architectural style with iron railings.

While the home still holds much of its rich history through its design, its bathrooms and kitchen feature modern appliances.

Courtesy of Nourmand & Associates

Its spacious bedrooms hold a mix of old and new, with one including a sitting area that sits beside a fireplace and an oriental rug. The room includes modern lighting and a contrast of white and black curtains.

The house is topped with a private tower room that can be used as an office, music studio or meditation space.

Courtesy of Nourmand & Associates

Its outdoors also include modern touches with a lush green yard that holds a new pool and a four-car garage.

The original patio tile design is also found in its exteriors, adding to its historical structure.