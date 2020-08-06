After receiving his real estate license at just 21 years old, Tarek El Moussa, 38, quickly became a real estate expert in his home state of California.

He met his now ex-wife, Christina Anstead, 37, through the real estate industry, and they married in 2009, creating an agency together shortly thereafter.

In 2011, the couple decided to send in an audition tape to HGTV, and the network signed them for a weekly show in 2012. Their popular home-flipping reality series, Flip or Flop, first aired in April 2013, launching both Anstead and El Moussa to fame.