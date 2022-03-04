Shop

Amazon Shoppers Call These Pillows 'Magical,' and They're 40% Off Right Now

“I no longer have morning headaches or sore shoulders”
By Amy Schulman March 04, 2022 04:00 AM
If you've noticed that the bed pillows you've been sleeping on have become, well, flat, you're certainly in for a new set. And while pillows can often skyrocket in price pretty easily, you don't have to spend a lot to successfully find a set that checks off all your boxes. 

In fact, right now you can snag the Himoon Bed Pillows, among the most popular pillows at Amazon, for 40 percent off. The pillows are stuffed with a down-like microfiber material, plus the cover is also outfitted with the same soft microfiber material that's not only breathable but also sweat-absorbent. Those who have been struggling with neck pain can find support with these lofted pillows that are designed to keep your head and neck aligned with the rest of your body.  

Any kind of sleeper can find comfort with these pillows, whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach, as the pillows offer an excellent balance that's not too soft or firm. Shoppers can choose from several sizes, including standard, queen, and king, each of which arrives with two pillows.  

Himoon Bed Pillows, $23.98 (orig. $39.99)

More than 9,000 Amazon shoppers have given the pillows a five-star rating, calling them "magical" and "just like the ones from hotels." One user shared, "I no longer have morning headaches or sore shoulders," while another said: "I have such a hard time wanting to get out of bed they are so comfortable."

One shopper shared that the pillows are like "sleeping on a supportive cloud," explaining that they love them so much, their head was still on the pillow while writing this review. They said they get "heavenly sleep" thanks to these pillows, noting that they're "soft yet supportive" and ideal for the kind of sleeper who can't stay in one place overnight. The pillows are also great for someone who has shoulder and neck issues. As the reviewer simply put it, "I'm so glad I gave this one a chance." 

Head to Amazon to get the Himoon Bed Pillows while they're 40 percent off before this deal ends and the price goes with it. 

