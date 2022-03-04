Amazon Shoppers Call These Pillows 'Magical,' and They're 40% Off Right Now

One shopper shared that the pillows are like "sleeping on a supportive cloud," explaining that they love them so much, their head was still on the pillow while writing this review. They said they get "heavenly sleep" thanks to these pillows, noting that they're "soft yet supportive" and ideal for the kind of sleeper who can't stay in one place overnight. The pillows are also great for someone who has shoulder and neck issues. As the reviewer simply put it, "I'm so glad I gave this one a chance."