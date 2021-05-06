Amazon Shoppers Swear These Fluffy Pillows Give Them the ‘Best Sleep Ever’ — and They’re 41% Off
Are your pillows deflated? Yellow from sweat and age? Losing feathers every time you roll over? In that case, it's likely time for a new set. But pillows, like most bedding products, can get expensive (especially if you're working with down or goose-feather fillings). Rather than spend a considerable amount of money on new ones, look to Amazon's home department, which is always packed with deals on pillows.
One top-rated set that's currently on sale is the Himoon Microfiber Bed Pillows, which are 41 percent off. Made from 100 percent microfiber fabric, the pillows are soft and skin-friendly. They're not only fluffy, but also plump and firm enough to provide adequate support for a stiff neck, back, and shoulders. And since the fabric is moisture-wicking and breathable, they're great for sweaty summer nights.
The cooling pillows are designed for all kinds of sleepers, whether you're a side, back, or stomach sleeper. Each purchase includes a set of two in standard, queen, or king sizes — and thanks to the Amazon markdown, you can get a pair of queen-sized pillows for just $20 right now.
They have more than 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say they "exceeded expectations" and feel like the "fabulous hotel pillows" that make you think you're "sleeping on clouds."
"These pillows are great and they are such a great deal," one person shared. "They are soft yet firm enough to give you support so your head doesn't sink and lay flat on the bed. I bought two sets, one for me and my husband and one for my teenage son. We've had them for two days and I swear it's the best sleep we've ever had."
"Amazed after the first night," said another. "I sleep on my belly and have spent hundreds of dollars on pillows over the years. I read all the reviews and thought for the price I would give them a shot. Very happy I did! I woke up without any neck pain and felt rested. And no more flipping the pillow; this pillow stayed cool all night! If you're considering this pillow, you will not be disappointed."
Indulge in a good night's sleep by shopping the Himoon pillow set for just $19.54 while this deal lasts.
