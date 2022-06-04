Amazon Shoppers Are Snapping Up These 'Magical' Pillows That Are 51% Off Right Now

The pillows are outfitted with a cover that's spun from 100 percent microfiber and stuffed with a down-like microfiber that crafts a pillow that's wonderfully fluffy and cozy. You'll find the pillows are also supportive, designed to prop up your head, neck, and shoulders and keep your spine aligned. The pillows can be used by anyone — whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach — and thanks to the breathable fabric, you'll stay cool all night.