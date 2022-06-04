Amazon Shoppers Are Snapping Up These 'Magical' Pillows That Are 51% Off Right Now
No matter how you sleep, we can all probably agree on one thing: A set of pillows is incredibly important to guarantee a good night's sleep. That's why thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend tossing away your old ones and replacing them with the Himoon Set of 2 Bed Pillows — and they're currently a whopping 51 percent off.
The pillows are outfitted with a cover that's spun from 100 percent microfiber and stuffed with a down-like microfiber that crafts a pillow that's wonderfully fluffy and cozy. You'll find the pillows are also supportive, designed to prop up your head, neck, and shoulders and keep your spine aligned. The pillows can be used by anyone — whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach — and thanks to the breathable fabric, you'll stay cool all night.
When the pillows arrive, make sure to allow up to 72 hours for them to fully expand, then squeeze and fold each one to shape it into its fluffed-up position. Users can choose from three sizes, including standard, queen, and king, as well as a few colors like gold and gray. Each set comes with two pillows.
Buy It! Himoon Set of 2 Bed Pillows, $19.54 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given the pillows a five-star rating, calling them "magical" and "better than more expensive pillows." One shopper wrote, "I'm at a luxury hotel right now and I miss my pillows at home," while another shared: "These pillows truly are like high-quality hotel pillows."
A third reviewer explained that they were skeptical of these pillows, but once they arrived they wrote, "I slept like a log!" They also added: "I no longer have morning headaches or sore shoulders." Plus, they shared that they'll be handing out more of these pillows as gifts.
Head to Amazon to get the Himoon Set of 2 Bed Pillows while they're 51 percent off.
