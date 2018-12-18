Celebrities Are Obsessed With Himalayan Salt — And These Salt Lamps Take It to the Next Level

Himalayan salt fans, listen up! The insanely popular lamps just got a makeover, and they’re more refined than ever.



You can now outfit your home with the pink salt beloved by celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Oprah with these new and stunning sphere-shaped salt lamps. In fact, there are tons of styles beyond the original raw crystal for shoppers to choose from, including square, pyramid, tear drop, pine, and even rose-inspired shapes.

The pink salt trend recently became popular thanks to stars like Kourtney Kardashian who swear by the crystal for cooking and beauty. And while there’s been no studies to prove the many wellness benefits associated with the salt, thousands of Amazon shoppers love its unique look and the calming ambience created by each lamp’s warm glow.

“I purchased this salt lamp because I’ve read that this kind of lamp can bring calm and balance to the space and have found that it does just that,” one reviewer wrote. “I am currently creating a meditation space in my home. The lamp gives off a beautiful soft pink hue that is truly relaxing. It pairs well with quieting the mind and relaxing the body.”

With orbs starting at just $26 on Amazon, they make for a neat last-minute Christmas gift for the most health-minded (or stressed-out!) person you know. Plus, kids will love the color-changing versions, which double as a fun night light.

All Prime members can get theirs fast thanks to the retailer’s free, two-day shipping, while all shoppers can take advantage of Amazon’s limited-time free shipping offer on orders over $25. Order yours now for a holiday that’s merry and bright — and zen, too.

