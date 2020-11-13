Former Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Reportedly Sold New Jersey Home Days Before Being Fired for Infidelity

The one-time spiritual advisor to Justin Bieber was dismissed from the church over "moral failures"

Former Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz sold his New Jersey home shortly before he was fired from the church for "moral failures," according to the New York Post.

Lentz and his wife Laura reportedly sold their home in the North Jersey town of Montclair on October 23 for $1.5 million. His firing was made public on November 4.

The real estate site NJ Parcels indicates the nearly 3,000-square-foot home was purchased for just over $1.2 million in 2017. The buyer's name on the record has been redacted.

The home’s listing agent did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Carl was known for his high profile celebrity followers and friends, including Justin Bieber, for whom he acted as a mentor. He was dismissed last week from his position at the mega-church, according to the its founder Brian Houston.

"This action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl," Houston said, adding that Carl's firing comes after "ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures."

Carl has been a pastor at the New York location of Hillsong since 2010, when he launched the church's first U.S. location with Joel Houston, according to Religion News Service, which was first to report the news of his firing. He previously attended Hillsong College, the church's training program, which is where he met his wife Laura.

On November 5, Lentz took to Instagram to apologize and revealed that he had cheated on his wife of 17 years.

"I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that," he wrote in part alongside an image of him with his wife Laura and their three children. "This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions."

"I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need," he continued, going on to address his followers. "I am deeply sorry for breaking the trust of many people who we have loved serving and understand that this news can be very hard and confusing for people to hear and process."

He added, "I pray you can forgive me and that over time I can live a life where trust is earned again."