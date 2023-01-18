Hillside Collapses Near Johnny Mathis' Home in Hollywood Hills: 'Very Concerning'

A representative for Johnny Mathis tells PEOPLE that it's not clear how much damage his home has suffered after a hillside collapsed nearby

By
Published on January 18, 2023 12:28 AM
johnny-mathis
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Johnny Mathis' home has suffered damage after a landslide occurred near his home amid heavy storms in California.

On Jan. 10, a hillside collapsed near Mathis' estate in Hollywood Hills, a representative for the "Misty" singer confirms to PEOPLE.

"As much as the slide was very concerning, no one was injured," the rep says.

Other than Mathis' hillside and a nearby Jaguar car, there was no other property damaged, continues the rep. They clarify that the vehicle did not belong to the singer, but is "the car of a very nice neighbor of his."

"Once a City permit is issued, the dirt and debris will be safely moved and repair work can commence," they tell PEOPLE. "Thank goodness the rains have finally stopped, at least for awhile."

A second representative for Mathis adds, "Thus far, the full extent of the the damage has yet to be determined and is currently being evaluated."

They also confirm the Jaguar does not belong to Mathis "and was merely parked on the street."

A photo of the hillside, shared with ABC7 in Los Angeles, shows an aerial view of a hole on the right side of a home sitting on top of a hill. Per the outlet, it was snapped near the 1400 block of Sunset Plaza Drive.

Mathis' home was left without power, and pipes were expose, ABC7 reported.

hillside falls on johnny mathis car https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhhqSy5YuVY
abc7

The condition of the foundation of his home and whether it was impacted has not been publicly shared.

The hillside near Mathis' home is the latest to collapse as California was hit with severe storms for several days.

RELATED VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres Videos Flood Waters Near Her Home as the Residents of Montecito Are Ordered to Evacuate

Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom urged residents to stay safe, warning that more rains are coming.

"In the last 10 days, 12 people have lost their lives to these floods," Newsom said on Jan. 8. "These floods are deadly, and have now turned [out] to be more deadly than even the wildfires here in the state."

Newsom shared that more civilians had lost their lives to flooding in 10 days than had died from wildfires in two years. Among those who died was a 2-year-old boy, who authorities said was killed after a redwood tree fell on his home in Northern California.

During the press conference, Newsom said officials were working "around the clock" to "be as proactive as we can."

In addition to a state of emergency that had already been declared, the lawmaker said he was requesting an emergency presidential declaration. That declaration was approved on the evening of Jan. 8, according to a White House press release.

"Just be cautious over the course of the next week," Newsom told Californians. "Don't test fate."

