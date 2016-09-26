With the first Presidential debate airing Monday night and the race tighter than ever, it’s not hard to imagine a President Trump or a President Clinton moving into the White House in January.

Each new commander-in-chief can bring sweeping changes not only to the political landscape, but to their official residence. History buffs may remember that Jackie Kennedy called on the legendary (and eccentric) decorator Sister Parish to refresh the White House in the 1960s. And the Obamas worked with esteemed designer Michael S. Smith to update the decor for their time at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The editors of Introspective, the magazine of celebrity-favorite furniture resource 1stdibs, couldn’t help but wonder what each candidate would propose, should they find themselves in a position to redecorate in the coming months. (Would Trump really give the White House the all-gold-everything treatment he used in his Manhattan high rise? Would Clinton channel the decor of her traditional New York home, or reinstate pieces from her husband’s presidency?) They asked top interior designers including David Netto and Alexandra Loew to share how they would decorate various well-known rooms for each candidate, and had illustrator Mita Corsini Bland create gorgeous watercolors of their visions.

For Donald Trump’s Yellow Oval Room (not to be confused with the Oval Office), David Netto took note of the candidate’s love for things that are “very shiny and 1980s, the decade that made him.” Mirrors and brass are major players in his scheme. “He would have serious withdrawal going from his black-glass-clad Trump Tower to the austerity of a whitewashed Georgian, so I think some floor-to-ceiling windows are a must,” says the designer. He also suggests replacing the hardware throughout with pieces by P.E. Guerin in the style Louis XV, who, he notes shared Trump’s love for gold-tone decor. The final touch? A place to check out his famous hair (seen in Bland’s illustration apart from his head on a stand behind the sofa) “while establishing our new world order.”

As for Hillary’s makeover of the same space, designer Alexandra Loew takes a markedly more subdued route. “I would propose a White House that blends the best of Southern hospitality with the gravitas of her adopted home state, New York,” she explains of her design, which features art and furnishings by leading female talents: Fabrics would come from Brooklyn maker Tara Chapas. A mirror by Darcy Miro would hang above the fireplace. Most importantly, Loew notes, there will be “no florals or chintz in this design, but always a fresh bouquet of jonquils — a celebrated flower in Arkansas.”