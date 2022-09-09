WATCH: Hilary Farr is Tackling a Very Different Project on 'Love It or List It' — Her Own Home

Hilary Farr's next renovation project certainly hits close to home!

In the exclusive clip above, the Love It or List It star, 71, takes viewers inside her own home renovation project, in a departure from the series' long-running (it's in its 19th season!) formula.

The show typically follows co-hosts Farr and David Visentin as they compete to convince homeowners to either renovate their current home to fit their needs or sell it and find a new one. Farr is the expert in redesigning homes while Visentin focuses on relocating homeowners into move-in ready properties.

This season, however, Farr is offering viewers a look inside her new house as she decides whether she can save a reno project that has it already down to the studs — or if she needs to list it.

HGTV

in the episode titled "Hilary Loves It or Lists It," the two co-hosts are seen walking into Farr's very "gutted" home. Visentin comments on how big the place looks now that it's stripped down, but then questions whether Farr will still have a three-bedroom layout.

After shaking her head, Farr explains that she's making it a two-bedroom with a space for an office that could double as a guest bedroom and a "proper" primary suite with a closet.

"It would be really nice to do this little gem of a house just for me. When my son and his family come to visit, I can just put them up in a hotel," she says.

Visentin looks at her doubtfully and mumbles, "That's not a great idea."

Farr continues, "But then I'm sitting here thinking, how can I enjoy this house if they're not here enjoying it with me? I mean, it doesn't feel right."

As the real estate expert, Visentin takes advantage of Farr's uncertainty and tries to convince her to look at some better houses. "You might find something a little bit bigger, even if it needs to be renovated, that has more potential," he argues.

The co-hosts then engage in their signature witty banter about the best neighborhoods to live in, and Farr agrees that she's open to seeing other houses.

Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic

Farr, who has been on the show since its start in 2008, recently opened up to PEOPLE about her experience with breast cancer while filming Love It or List It in 2014. The HGTV star learned that the cancer was invasive and quickly underwent a lumpectomy.

She was then signed off by a medical oncologist despite learning that radiation was a vital part of her treatment.

"I felt absolute fury that someone could be so flippantly wrong," she says. "I could have been dead." After receiving a 28-day course of radiation in 2015, doctors found another suspicious lump that led to Farr's third lumpectomy. She is now in remission.

Hilary Farr's episode of Love It or List It airs Monday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.