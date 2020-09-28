Hilary Duff’s Living Room TV Secretly Blends Into Her Home Decor — and It’s on Sale on Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Hilary Duff can add interior designer to her already-impressive resume. Last week, the actress and mom of two gave Architectural Digest a tour of her modern Beverly Hills home, giving us a peek at her decorating skills.

“I care a lot about interior design, and I do like to invest in furniture — but furniture that I feel like I’m going to love and reuse in many different ways, and also that my kids can, like, climb on and beat up a little bit,” she said in the video. “Now, it feels like our family’s home.”

During the tour, Duff says her living room is the “heart of the home,” where she and her family spend most of their time watching TV. But at first glance, you won’t see a big screen anywhere. That’s because it’s hiding in plain sight. “I love this TV,” Duff says as she leads the camera to what appears to be a large framed piece of artwork. “It’s called The Frame — it’s a Samsung and it looks like a photograph. So you don’t even know that it’s actually a TV until you turn it on.”

The Samsung Frame TV is designed to seamlessly blend into your home decor. When turned on, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality with over 1 billion true-to-life shades of color, but when not in use, it transforms into a framed photograph or piece of art. It has a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, as well as a motion detector that can turn off the screen when you leave the room to help save energy.

Unlike other large bulky TVs, the Frame looks sleek from all angles. When mounted, there’s no gap between the wall and the TV and there’s only one invisible cord to plug in, ultimately giving it the look of a regular picture frame. Thanks to a variety of customizable magnet bezels, you can easily find a style to match your space. Duff opted for a black frame to match some of the other elements in her living room. And you can choose from thousands of paintings and photographs or you can upload your own personal favorite family moment to feature in it. Duff currently has a photo called “The Open Sky” in hers, but she hinted that she loves having family photos around the house, too.

“[It’s] really cool because everyone has a different style,” Duff said of her unique screen. What’s even cooler is that, if you redecorate down the road (like Duff has done twice!), your TV can easily go with any of your new surroundings.

If you want to take a page from Duff’s interior design book, select sizes of Samsung’s The Frame TV are currently on sale on Amazon. You can get the 32-inch TV for as little as $598 to the 75-inch option on sale for just under $2,800.

The sleek TV may very well be the best home investment if you’re all about interior design like Duff. Shop one before this deal ends!

