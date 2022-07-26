Shoppers Have Perfected the 'Art of Doing Nothing' in This Comfy Hammock Chair, Now on Sale for $42

The boho-chic hanging chair has all the comfort and nap appeal of a standard hammock, but with a lot of extra design flair. Made with attractive canvas, the chair looks pricier than it is, and blends in well even with existing decor. Plus, unlike a traditional hammock, this one is much easier (and, let's face it, less embarrassing) to get in and out of. Just sit down and enjoy a relaxing swing. The cozy cushions will draw you back again and again.