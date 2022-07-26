Shoppers Have Perfected the 'Art of Doing Nothing' in This Comfy Hammock Chair, Now on Sale for $42
Finding the perfect cozy spot to sit outside is a challenge most of us undertake at one time, or many, over the summer. And if thus far your search has turned up nothing but options that are too big, too pricey, or not comfortable enough, let us turn you in a new direction.
The Highwild Hanging Hammock Chair is the small space-friendly, aesthetic seating option you've been dreaming about, currently on sale for $42 in two different color options.
The boho-chic hanging chair has all the comfort and nap appeal of a standard hammock, but with a lot of extra design flair. Made with attractive canvas, the chair looks pricier than it is, and blends in well even with existing decor. Plus, unlike a traditional hammock, this one is much easier (and, let's face it, less embarrassing) to get in and out of. Just sit down and enjoy a relaxing swing. The cozy cushions will draw you back again and again.
Very lightweight on its own, the hammock chair can safely hold an impressive 500 pounds via use of the steel spreader bar, which also gives it the swing chair shape. The crisscrossing ropes are a poly-cotton blend, while the seat itself is made from durable, stylish canvas.
Plus, the hammock is remarkably easy to install — just unbox and hang the included hook from any strong branch, hook, beam, or even a hammock stand, if no other option is available. The variety of options for hanging and the manageable size, means this chair can also easily be hung inside a bedroom or living space, as well as doubling as an outdoor seating option.
Tuck in with a drink or a book and enjoy endless summer afternoons in your new hammock chair, designed for great comfort and looks, plus that perfect gentle swaying that makes hammocks so well-loved.
Thousands of reviewers have nothing but love for this "relaxing" chair, too. One ″retired New York City worker″ said it's "essential for perfecting the art of 'doing nothing'" — a review that has us instantly sold.
Another reviewer called the hammock "fun for everyone," adding that it serves different (but equally enjoyable purposes) for various members of the family: "While I tend to sit quietly in this chair, my kids use it as a swing. They love it."
Others use it as a sensory chair, with one reviewer noting that not only is it everyone's "favorite seat in the house," but "my 11-year-old autistic son loves to sit in it to do his schoolwork and uses it like his sensory swing."
Shop the Highwild Hammock Chair now, in the beige and striped colors, both on sale for $42.
